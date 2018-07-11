Selecciona Edición
Day 5 of the Running of the Bulls.
Day 5 of the Running of the Bulls. EFE
13 fotos

In photos: Day 5 of the Running of the Bulls 2018

Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning, at the world-famous Sanfermines fiestas

Madrid
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning
    1Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning afp
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning
    2Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning REUTERS
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning
    3Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning afp
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning
    4Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning AFP
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning
    5Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning AFP
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morningrn
    6Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning EFE
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morningrn
    7Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning EFE
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morningrn
    8Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning EFE
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morningrn
    9Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning EFE
  • Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morningrn
    10Animals from the Núñez del Cuvillo took to the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning EFE
  • 11 EFE
  • 12 REUTERS
  • 13 EFE