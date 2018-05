(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 20, 1947 Queen Elizabeth (2nd-R) smiles while her daughter newlywed Princess Elizabeth (C) waves to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace 20 November 1947 in London as the Royal Family celebrated the wedding of Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh (3rd-R). Others in this picture are King George VI (L), Princess Margaret (2nd-L), an unidentified young woman (3rd-L) and Queen Mary (R), the widow of George V. Britain has long entranced the world with its spectacular royal weddings, occasions of glittering pageantry and glamour that feed into a fascination with the British royalty. Hundreds of thousands of people thronged London's streets to cheer the future Queen Elizabeth II, then a 21-year-old princess, as she married Prince Philip, aged 26, more than 70 years ago on November 20, 1947. Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, marries US actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / -

AFP