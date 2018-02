Gangneung (Korea, Republic Of), 21/02/2018.- A multiple exposure image shows Loena Hendrickx of Belgium in action during the Women Single Short Program of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. (Bélgica, Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

HOW HWEE YOUNG EFE