How a Sevilla soccer match is a source of some serious Game of Thrones spoilers

When it comes to Game of Thrones, even something as simple as attending a soccer match can be a source of spoilers. Back in November 2016, when filming was underway for the seventh season, members of the cast attended a game at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, which is home to the Sevilla soccer club. And on Wednesday night, they returned, this time during the shooting of the eighth and final season. Once again, the presence – or absence – of the actors who play certain roles in the HBO smash hit show give some clues as to who will be in King’s Landing in the final episodes.

Warning: Major spoilers below

Since May 3, the show has been shooting in the Roman ruins of Itálica, in Santiponce, very close to Seville. The remains of the amphitheater are used for Dragonpit, a place where, in the last episodes, a number of the show’s main characters came together. There will also be a shoot in Atarazanas, as in the last season, with exterior shots also likely to be filmed in the Seville province.

The names of the actors who attended Wednesday’s Sevilla-Real Madrid Liga match make clear that Dragonpit and King’s Landing will be key locations in the last season.

According to who was at the Sevilla stadium the other night, the shoots involve Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), John Bradley (Sam Tarly), Conleth Hill (Varys), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) and Joe Dempsie (Gendry).

Also in Seville are the creators of the series, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and a trio of actors who, if they are indeed in Seville to film and are not just visiting, represent a major spoiler. Scroll down if you want to see their names:

Vladimir Furdik (The Night King), Tom Wlaschiha (Jaquen H’ghar) and Faye Marsay (the Waif).

The actors are staying in the Hotel Alfonso XII and some of them, such as Peter Dinklage, have been seen making visits to the nearby Cádiz town of EL Puerto de Santa María, to the restaurant of chef Ángel León.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which will consist of just six episodes – each lasting more than an hour – will be released in 2019, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

English version by Simon Hunter.