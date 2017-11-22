Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer

The coach for the Sevilla FC soccer team, Eduardo Berizzo, 48, is suffering from prostate cancer, according to a club statement on their website posted this Wednesday morning.

As reported by the radio sports program El Larguero, the trainer underwent medical tests last week that confirmed the diagnosis. “Medical services for Sevilla FC confirm that the coach of the first division team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the prostate. Future checkups will determine what steps to take regarding his treatment.”

Sevilla FC wants to show its utmost support for their coach at this time, and wishes him a speedy recovery

In the same statement, the club explains that “the coach must decide on his treatment.” It also states that “Sevilla FC wants to show its utmost support for their coach at this time, and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

News of the illness spread shortly after Sevilla’s incredible comeback against Liverpool on Tuesday night at Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Sevilla was losing 0-3 at halftime but ended up tying the game 3-3. After the feat, Sevilla’s players celebrated with their coach. If Sevilla, which currently sits in second place behind Liverpool in their group in the Champions League, draws in its next match against Maribor, the team will be guaranteed to pass through to the next round.

The southern Spanish sports club has experienced tragedy before: one of its best players, Antonio Puerta, died three days after collapsing on the field in a game against Getafe in 2007.

English version by Debora Almeida.