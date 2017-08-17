ISIS claims responsibility for Barcelona terror attack that killed at least 13 people

One of the suspects wanted over Thursday's terrorist attack in Barcelona has been found dead in a car some three kilometers from where police officers tried to stop him by firing at the vehicle he was in. It is not known if he was killed by police or if he took his own life.

The suspect's death came several hours after a van drove into pedestrians on the crowded la Rambla promenade in the northeastern Spanish city that is the capital of the region of Catalonia.

The terror organization known as Islamic State (ISIS) has now claimed responsibility for the attack.

One witness to the attack said the van ran people over “while they were crossing at traffic lights.”

Catalan Interior Minister Joaquim Forn confirmed in a tweet that 13 people died in the attack on the street that is popular with tourists. In a later press conference, the regional premier of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, said 80 people had been injured, with 15 of those being in a serious condition.

“What I saw was a disaster area.” Albert Tort, a 47-year-old nurse who lives on la Rambla said: “The police wouldn’t let me through, but I identified myself as a health worker and went in. What I saw was a disaster area. I counted at least six dead, I tried to revive a young man, but it was impossible.” “We were in the doorway of the Hard Rock Café. We were heading to la Rambla when we heard the crash of the white van as it ran into people. We saw people flying through the air after they were hit. And three cyclists as well,” said Ellen Vercamm, who is on holiday in Barcelona and witnessed the attack. She added: “We missed it by two minutes. It was terrible. We are a big group and we still don’t know if everybody is okay.”

The van used in the deadly attack was rented by a man the Civil Guard identified as Moroccan-born Spanish resident Driss Oukabir in the small town of Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, some 25 kilometers north of Barcelona. He has now been arrested, according to Catalonia’s Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force.

It has also emerged he was under police surveillance.

A third suspect is still being sought by police.

Meanwhile, police have also located a second van thought to have a possible link to the attack in the town of Vic, some 60 kilometers north of Barcelona, Vic Mayor Anna Erra has said, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

After the attack on Thursday afternoon, the la Rambla promenade was cordoned off, as were surrounding streets, while establishments in the center of the city have been evacuated. Public transport in the center of the city has been closed down.

Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors. They have urged those concerned about friends and family to use social media, rather than cellphone calls, to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.

There were scenes of panic in the center of Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, with three stampedes reported after the suspected attack.

Carles Puigdemont and Ada Colau, the head of the regional government of Catalonia and the mayor of Barcelona respectively, have suspended their vacations in response to the incident.

Colau tweeted that an emergency plan had been activated.

The Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, has spoken by telephone with Carles Puigdemont.

Sec. Tillerson: Terrorists around the world should know that the US & our allies are resolved to find you & bring you to justice. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/Dfmv370SR8 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 17, 2017

Oriol Junqueras, the deputy head of the regional government of Catalonia, has tweeted saying that the regional government was holding an emergency meeting and advised people in Barcelona to follow the instructions of the security forces.

The US State Department has issued a tweet telling US citizens in Barcelona to let family and friends know they are safe through social media.

