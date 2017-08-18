What we know so far about the Catalonia terrorist attacks

At 4.50pm on Thursday a van smashed into a crowd of people on the central pedestrian area of the busy La Rambla promenade in Barcelona, traveling 530 meters before stopping.

The driver killed 13 people and injured more than 100. Three Spanish victims have been confirmed as dead, while there are people from around 20 nationalities among the dead and the injured.

The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) late on Friday claimed responsibility via the Amaq news outlet, which is affiliated with the terrorist organization.

Moussa Oukabir is believed to have driven the van that plowed into crowds in Barcelona on Thursday.

The driver of the van used in the attack fled on foot and has still not been detained. The suspect is a young Moroccan named as Moussa Oukabir, a legal resident in Spain whose whereabouts are unknown.

Police have detained his Moroccan-born brother Driss Oukabir who rented the van used in the attacks.

A second van was found in the Catalan city of Vic, hired by the same person.

Police detained a second person in Alcanar, in Catalonia’s Tarragona province. That person has not been identified.

After his arrest, Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, revealed that an explosion in Alcanar, in which one person died, was linked to the attack in Barcelona.

At 1.15am on Friday morning a vehicle with five terror suspects plowed into various people in Cambrils, a resort town in Tarragona province. Regional police killed five of the suspected terrorists. One victim of the attack died and five others were injured, three of them officers with the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Authorities suspect that the two attacks, in Barcelona and Cambrils, were the work of a terrorist cell composed of 12 people. A third individual has been arrested in Cambrils.

