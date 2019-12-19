¿Qué? podcast, S03E12: The effects of the UK general election, and Spain’s dwindling bars

A polling station at the White Horse Inn. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/dpa

This week on the final episode of our ¿Qué? podcast for the year, we talk to Britons in Spain about how their lives will be affected by the reelection of the Conservative Party at the recent polls, and discuss what Spanish villages are doing to ensure their local bar stays open.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

