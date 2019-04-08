After record-breaking Barcelona gig, Dylan Moran returns to Spain

Irish stand-up comedian Dylan Moran will be returning to Spain this week, to make two stops on his Dr Cosmos tour. Having already racked up 42 dates in the United Kingdom in 2018, this weekend’s gigs in Madrid and Barcelona will be part of the 32 international dates he has lined up for this year.

Dubbed the “Oscar Wilde” of comedy, Moran is famed for his unique take on love, politics, misery and the everyday absurdities of life. Deadpan and hugely witty, the comic, actor and writer promises to take audiences on an unmissable journey through his interpretations of the world.

Moran’s last visit to Spain saw him break a record, with his gig at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona still standing as the biggest-selling English-language comedy show ever seen in the country.

Once named “the greatest comedian, living or dead” by France’s Le Monde newspaper, Moran was, at 24, the youngest ever winner of the Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 1996.

His film work includes roles in Shaun of the Dead (2004) and the Irish black comedy Calvary, in which he co-starred alongside Brendan Gleeson and Chris O’Dowd.

Dylan Moran. Dr Cosmos. Friday April 12, 9pm at Sala Galileo Galilee, Calle de Galileo 100, Madrid. Saturday April 13, 9pm at Casino L’Aliança del Poblenou, Rambla del Poblenou 42, Barcelona. Visit www.comedyinspain.com for more information and tickets.