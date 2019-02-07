Scooter rider caught on camera going wrong way through Barcelona tunnel

A dahcam video has captured the recklessness of an electric scooter rider who rode in the opposite direction down Barcelona’s Gran Vía tunnel on February 1. The city’s municipal police are reviewing the footage to verify its authenticity. The video was filmed by someone driving through the tunnel and has since gone viral on social media. According to municipal sources, the rider has not been reported. The police hope that the video will help them identify the reckless driver, who jeopardized both his safety and that of the other drivers in the tunnel.