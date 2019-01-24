¿Qué? podcast, episode two: What Brexit means for Brits in Spain

So the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. But is it really? Will there be a second referendum? Will it crash out with no deal? It seems that no one has the answers to those questions right now, something that’s leaving a lot of British residents in Spain, and Spanish residents in the UK, feeling very unsure about their futures.

In this second episode of our new podcast, ¿Qué?, the editor of the EL PAÍS English Edition, Simon Hunter, and his colleague, Melissa Kitson, discuss what Brexit might mean for British and Spanish migrants living in each other’s respective countries, in particular in the light of recent news that Madrid and London have reached a deal over voting rights in future municipal elections.

And in our second story this week, we ask why a selfie-snapping statue of the devil has caused such controversy in the Spanish city of Segovia.

