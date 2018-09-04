Selecciona Edición
VERNE IN ENGLISH

From Cowface to Vicious City – Twitter users translate Spanish place names

With more than 8,100 municipalities to choose from, it’s no surprise that the social network has been flooded with posts that find the funny side of the more curious monikers

Welcome to Vicious City (Villaviciosa).
Spain boasts more than 8,100 municipalities, from the western-most, La Frontera, located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, to the easternmost, Mahón, in Menorca. Since the end of August, a number of Twitter users have been keeping themselves amused by translating some of the names of these thousands of villages, towns and cities into English. Or at least, an amateur version of English with a healthy dose of literal translation that is so common on social networks.

The Twitter account @ValencianMemes usually takes a humorous look at news in the eastern region, with most of its messages written in English. It is one of the several accounts to have come up with a game whereby users translate Spanish placenames into English, as the tweet posted on August 29, and included below, shows.

Other users responded, with the most successful post coming from El Canijo de Tuiter, which included Andalusian locations. That tweet got more than 22,000 retweets and 37,000 “likes” in less than 48 hours.

The list of similar messages is huge, and covers nearly all the regions in Spain.

