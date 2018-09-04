From Cowface to Vicious City – Twitter users translate Spanish place names

Spain boasts more than 8,100 municipalities, from the western-most, La Frontera, located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, to the easternmost, Mahón, in Menorca. Since the end of August, a number of Twitter users have been keeping themselves amused by translating some of the names of these thousands of villages, towns and cities into English. Or at least, an amateur version of English with a healthy dose of literal translation that is so common on social networks.

The Twitter account @ValencianMemes usually takes a humorous look at news in the eastern region, with most of its messages written in English. It is one of the several accounts to have come up with a game whereby users translate Spanish placenames into English, as the tweet posted on August 29, and included below, shows.

Ok guys, play time:



Name valencian places in their "proper" english translation and let people guess the real name. For example:



Under and safe = Baix Segura

Smoked Navy = High Navy = Marina Alta

CokeDick = Penis-cola



Go and play! — Valencian Memes 🎗 (@ValencianMemes) August 29, 2018

Other users responded, with the most successful post coming from El Canijo de Tuiter, which included Andalusian locations. That tweet got more than 22,000 retweets and 37,000 “likes” in less than 48 hours.

Pueblos de Andalucía en Inglés:



-Barbate. He go to the toilet.

-Rota. Broken (she).

-Mijas. My daughters.

-Huelva. Come back.

-Pilas. Batterys.

-Conil. With him.

-El Ejido. The Choosen.

-Morón de la Frontera. Big Maroc man from the border.

-Aracena. Now, you have dinner. — El Canijo de Tuiter (@canijode) September 2, 2018

The list of similar messages is huge, and covers nearly all the regions in Spain.

Venga, pues pueblos de Euskadi en inglés:



-Bermeo: To see piss

-Barakaldo: Stick soup

-Sopelana: So hairy

-Guecho: What have I done

-Llodio: I hate

-Areaza: Big space

-Arechavaleta: Let's go little girl

-Beasaín: You see there

-Arceniega: Maple says no https://t.co/bCUUlHza9X — Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) September 3, 2018

Pueblos de Madrid en inglés:



Tres Cantos: Three songs.

Parla: Speak.

Leganés: I won him.

Paracuellos: For necks.

Aranjuez: They plow judge.

Patones: Big ducks.

Rascafría: Scratch cold.

Somosierra: We’re saw.

Las Rozas: You touch them.

Barajas: You shuffle. — Craich (@ACraich) September 3, 2018

Pueblos de Cataluña en inglés:

Cardedeu: Screwgod

L'Hospitalet: The little hospital

Berga: Dick

Cadaqués: Each what is

Miravet: look fir tree

Pals: Sticks

Altafulla: High Leaf

Cardona: Ugly Person of wave

Igualada: Equalized

El Masnou: The New House

Montmeló: Mount Melon — Botifler de vacaciones (@Botifler4ever) September 3, 2018

Pueblos de Murcia en inglés 🇪🇸🇬🇧



-Santomera. It was Saint Tom

-La Matanza. The Massacre

-Las Torres de Cotillas. The Towers of the Gossipers

-Llano de Brujas. Plain of Witches

-Cartagena. Not My Card

-Molina de Segura. Safe Well

-Moratalla. Purple Size

-El Mojón. The Shit — Aza made it to the water! 🐢 🏳️‍🌈 (@Azapls) September 3, 2018

Parafraseando al @canijode vamos con pueblos Toledanos en inglés:



-Ocaña: Ohhh beers

-Talavera de la Reina: Is the Vera of the Queen?

-Villacañas: Village Beers

-Burujón: Big witch

-Tembleque: Flan

-Consuegra: With mother in law

-Carranque: What a start

-Oropesa: Gold weigth — Petardeteboom💣💣 (@petardeteboom) September 3, 2018

Pueblos de Murcia en Inglés:



Totana- Everytana

Bullas- Figths

Ricote- Very rich man

Blanca- White girl

Puerto Lumbreras- Port of the clever people

Las Torres de Cotillas -The Towers of the Grandmothers

Santomera- Saint Mera

Lorquí- Little Lorca

El mojón- The Big shit https://t.co/61gXSQESbT — Paquintos (@PaquintosS) September 3, 2018

Pueblos de Jaén en inglés:



Aldeaquemada: Burning village.

Arquillos: Little bows.

Baeza: goes that

Bailén: they dance

Baños de la Encina: Bathrooms of the oak

Beas de Segura: See of safe.

Cabra del Santo Cristo: Goat of Saint Christ

Campillo de Arenas: Little camp of sands — Sir Bastien Crane ❤💜💙 (@BastiendeRais) September 3, 2018