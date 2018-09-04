From Cowface to Vicious City – Twitter users translate Spanish place names

Spain boasts more than 8,100 municipalities, from the western-most, La Frontera, located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, to the easternmost, Mahón, in Menorca. Since the end of August, a number of Twitter users have been keeping themselves amused by translating some of the names of these thousands of villages, towns and cities into English. Or at least, an amateur version of English with a healthy dose of literal translation that is so common on social networks.
The Twitter account @ValencianMemes usually takes a humorous look at news in the eastern region, with most of its messages written in English. It is one of the several accounts to have come up with a game whereby users translate Spanish placenames into English, as the tweet posted on August 29, and included below, shows.
Ok guys, play time:— Valencian Memes 🎗 (@ValencianMemes) August 29, 2018
Name valencian places in their "proper" english translation and let people guess the real name. For example:
Under and safe = Baix Segura
Smoked Navy = High Navy = Marina Alta
CokeDick = Penis-cola
Go and play!
Other users responded, with the most successful post coming from El Canijo de Tuiter, which included Andalusian locations. That tweet got more than 22,000 retweets and 37,000 “likes” in less than 48 hours.
Pueblos de Andalucía en Inglés:— El Canijo de Tuiter (@canijode) September 2, 2018
-Barbate. He go to the toilet.
-Rota. Broken (she).
-Mijas. My daughters.
-Huelva. Come back.
-Pilas. Batterys.
-Conil. With him.
-El Ejido. The Choosen.
-Morón de la Frontera. Big Maroc man from the border.
-Aracena. Now, you have dinner.
The list of similar messages is huge, and covers nearly all the regions in Spain.
Venga, pues pueblos de Euskadi en inglés:— Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) September 3, 2018
-Bermeo: To see piss
-Barakaldo: Stick soup
-Sopelana: So hairy
-Guecho: What have I done
-Llodio: I hate
-Areaza: Big space
-Arechavaleta: Let's go little girl
-Beasaín: You see there
-Arceniega: Maple says no https://t.co/bCUUlHza9X
Pueblos de Madrid en inglés:— Craich (@ACraich) September 3, 2018
Tres Cantos: Three songs.
Parla: Speak.
Leganés: I won him.
Paracuellos: For necks.
Aranjuez: They plow judge.
Patones: Big ducks.
Rascafría: Scratch cold.
Somosierra: We’re saw.
Las Rozas: You touch them.
Barajas: You shuffle.
Pueblos de Cataluña en inglés:— Botifler de vacaciones (@Botifler4ever) September 3, 2018
Cardedeu: Screwgod
L'Hospitalet: The little hospital
Berga: Dick
Cadaqués: Each what is
Miravet: look fir tree
Pals: Sticks
Altafulla: High Leaf
Cardona: Ugly Person of wave
Igualada: Equalized
El Masnou: The New House
Montmeló: Mount Melon
Pueblos de Murcia en inglés 🇪🇸🇬🇧— Aza made it to the water! 🐢 🏳️🌈 (@Azapls) September 3, 2018
-Santomera. It was Saint Tom
-La Matanza. The Massacre
-Las Torres de Cotillas. The Towers of the Gossipers
-Llano de Brujas. Plain of Witches
-Cartagena. Not My Card
-Molina de Segura. Safe Well
-Moratalla. Purple Size
-El Mojón. The Shit
Parafraseando al @canijode vamos con pueblos Toledanos en inglés:— Petardeteboom💣💣 (@petardeteboom) September 3, 2018
-Ocaña: Ohhh beers
-Talavera de la Reina: Is the Vera of the Queen?
-Villacañas: Village Beers
-Burujón: Big witch
-Tembleque: Flan
-Consuegra: With mother in law
-Carranque: What a start
-Oropesa: Gold weigth
Pueblos de Murcia en Inglés:— Paquintos (@PaquintosS) September 3, 2018
Totana- Everytana
Bullas- Figths
Ricote- Very rich man
Blanca- White girl
Puerto Lumbreras- Port of the clever people
Las Torres de Cotillas -The Towers of the Grandmothers
Santomera- Saint Mera
Lorquí- Little Lorca
El mojón- The Big shit https://t.co/61gXSQESbT
Pueblos de Jaén en inglés:— Sir Bastien Crane ❤💜💙 (@BastiendeRais) September 3, 2018
Aldeaquemada: Burning village.
Arquillos: Little bows.
Baeza: goes that
Bailén: they dance
Baños de la Encina: Bathrooms of the oak
Beas de Segura: See of safe.
Cabra del Santo Cristo: Goat of Saint Christ
Campillo de Arenas: Little camp of sands
Pueblos de Asturias en inglés:— Mira macho yasta bien ùwú (@GatoDecimo) September 3, 2018
Villaviciosa: Viciouscity
Aviles: Skilled
Llanes: Flats
Lastres: Plummet
Taramundi: Worldtare
Tapia de Casariego: Wall of waterhouse
Aller: Yesterday
Grado: Degree
Teverga: Teadick
Gozon: Bigpleasure