Man killed in apparent terrorist attack expressed suicidal thoughts to wife

The Catalan regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, last night maintained their initial theory that an attack by a 29-year-old Algerian man in a police station in Cornellà (Barcelona) on Monday morning was an act of terrorism. Abdelouahab Taib entered the precinct with a knife at 5.55am, and was reportedly shouting “Allah” as well as phrases in Arabic. He tried to attack a female police officer, according to the official version of events, prompting her to fire her service weapon at him, killing him in the process. The police are now investigating the personal situation of the man, whose wife had discovered that he was homosexual.

Taib had no prior criminal record and was not on the radar of the authorities in terms of terrorism or radicalization

According to police sources, Taib had no prior criminal record and was not on the radar of the authorities in terms of terrorism or radicalization. Taib had spent “a number of years” in Spain, and more than two years in Cornellà, which is located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. He had a Spanish Foreign Identity Number (NIE) thanks to his marriage to the Spanish woman, with whom he lived in an apartment just 150 meters from the police precinct. His wife, neighbors reported, had converted to Islam after meeting him and had begun to wear the traditional Islamic veil as well as long clothing to cover up her arms and legs.

Family planning to sue The family of Abdelouahab Taib announced on Tuesday that they will be taking legal action against the Mossos d’Esquadra for “negligent actions” after he was shot dead by a female officer yesterday. The lawyer for the family, David Martínez, stated that there was no element of terrorism behind the actions of the 29-year-old, saying that “all those who know him, including his wife,” ruled it out “completely.” The lawyer did, however, admit that the Algerian man was going through a personal crisis due to his separation from his wife. Martínez explained that their divorce papers were signed last Tuesday, and that Taib was due to leave the family home in the next few days.

The couple had encountered problems, however, two months ago when the woman discovered that Taib confessed to her that he was homosexual, according to the statement she gave to the Mossos as a witness in the investigation. That prompted her to distance herself from him, and when she told him she was planning to leave him, Taib began to express “suicidal ideas,” according to her statement. Taib’s apparent main fear was that the Muslim community would discover that he was gay, which, he explained to his wife, would bring him shame and dishonor.

According to the woman’s statement to the Mossos, she suspected that he had only married her in order to secure his residency papers. Just a week ago they had begun divorce proceedings, according to their neighbors and police sources.

But sources from the investigation say that this episode still doesn’t explain the motivation behind the attack. Taib had also begun to display behavior recently suggesting a greater commitment to his religion. During a press conference on Monday evening, the Mossos insisted that the motive for the attack was terrorism, but they did open the door to the possibility that other personal circumstances could have influenced the Algerian man’s behavior.

A search of the couple’s apartment yesterday did not turn up explosives or firearms.

According to the Mossos, Taib “called on the intercom” at the precinct, and “insistently” stated that he wanted to “make an inquiry.” The female police officer that was behind a glass screen in the police station opened the door for him. That was when, according to the official version of events, he “launched himself” at her “with the homicidal and predetermined intention of ending her life.”

Mossos d’Esquadra officers on Monday outside the attacker’s apartment. Joan Sánchez

The Mossos are yet to clarify exactly how Taib managed to get near the officer, but were keen to point out that she tried to fight off the attack before resorting to firing her weapon. The police are also yet to state how many shots she fired, or where the man sustained the fatal gunshot wounds.

The attack came just three days after the first anniversary of the terrorist atrocities carried out in Catalonia in 2017, which saw 16 people killed in two separate incidents, the first in the central Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona and the second in the seaside town of Cambrils. The European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol had sent out an alert on August 17 that a message was circulating via messaging application Telegram with a picture of two Mossos officers and a hand with a knife superimposed over it, with a message in English reading “answer the call” – the phrase used by Islamic State to incite Muslims to carry out attacks. Counter-terrorism sources say that this detail backs the hypothesis that the Cornellà incident was terror related.

English version by Simon Hunter.