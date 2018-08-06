What do Spaniards find surprising about living in the UK?

Carpets are something of a curiosity to Spaniards in the UK.

British people in Spain have many opinions – often contradictory – about what it is like to live and work in the country. But what do Spaniards think of the UK?

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 240,934 Spanish people are living in the United Kingdom. To find out about their impressions, Verne asked two Facebook groups of Spanish expats in London, which together have over 90,000 members, the following question: what surprised you when you first arrived in the city?

Here is a list of the replies:

Carpeted bathrooms

That there are no persiana blinds!

The shape of the taps

Trains with carpet

That people sit on the floor of their office to eat

People drinking alcohol on the bus or even eating sushi

How elegant the pubs are compared to the 80s bars in Spain

That people drink coffee while they have lunch or dinner

Potato crisps that taste like beef

Potato crisp sandwiches

That they say “cheers” instead of thanks

Socks! Up to the knees whether it’s summer, winter or a wedding

That they say “fair enough” to anything

That there are still milk delivery trucks

The music of the ice cream trucks

That they push you and elbow you but always say “sorry” very politely

That kids eat dinner at 4pm and go to sleep at 7pm

Most children go to school on a scooter

They charge by the week instead of by the month

English version by Melissa Kitson.