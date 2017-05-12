Spain’s biggest telecoms operator suffers internal malware attack

Hours later, the cryptology branch of Spain’s National Intelligence Center (CNI) confirmed that the virus was affecting a number of other organizations. “There has been a warning over a massive ransomware attack on a number of organizations and that affects Windows systems, encrypting all of their files and the network units to which they are connected, infecting the rest of the Windows systems on the said network,” the CNI said. Ransomware programs render users’ computers useless, until a financial payment is made to the hackers, who then unlock the machines.

Staff have been told to disconnect their cellphones from the corporate Wi-Fi network

Reports were also being circulated on Friday that the same virus was affecting other companies in Spain, such as consultancy firm KPMG, banks BBVA and Santander, power company Iberdrola and telecoms giant Vodafone. Twitter users claiming to be employees of said companies reported the attack, with some claiming they had received requests to pay in bitcoin to have their machines unlocked. So far, however, none of these companies has officially admitted they have been affected.

At Telefónica, the incident did not have any effect on the systems that control the internet, fixed line and cellphone services that the company provides for its more than 15 million customers, a spokesperson told EL PAÍS.

Sources from the company said that “around a hundred computers” had been affected, although other, non-official sources spoke of many more, prompting an internal email to be sent out to all employees in the building instructing them to turn off their computers, “and not switch them back on until further notice.”

The internal communication from the company’s security team stated that “malware that affects your data and files has been detected as having entered the Telefónica network.” The memo called on the recipient to warn all colleagues of the situation, as well as instructing them to disconnect their cellphones from the corporate Wi-Fi network.

The former state telecommunications company is a Spanish multinational internet, telecommunications and television provider, and has 350 million customers across Europe, Asia, and North, Central and South America under brand names including Movistar, O2 and Vivo. It is the biggest Spanish multinational by market capitalization and one of the largest private telecoms companies in the world.



English version by Simon Hunter.