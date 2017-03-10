Spanish region of Navarre hit by earthquake measuring 4.4 on Richter Scale

The tremor, the epicenter of which was one kilometer beneath the small rural community of Oricáin, some 10 kilometers north of Pamplona, took place at 7.43am. Turning to social networks, local reported that windows had vibrated and furniture moved, while pedestrians outside at the time felt the ground move slightly. No victims and only slight damage have been reported.

“One or two people said windows had been broken and cracks appeared on a few walls. It was frightening, but there was no damage,” said a spokesman for the local council.

Two hours later, an aftershock of 2.5 on the Richter Scale was reported in Egüés, to the northeast of Pamplona.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ansede reports that a seismic measurement center in Barcelona recorded “a tiny earthquake” in the Catalan capital on Wednesday night.

Jordi Díaz of the Jaume Almera Institute of Earth Sciences, located some 500 meters from the Camp Nou stadium, says he recorded a sudden tremor as the 100,000 fans packed into FC Barcelona’s ground leaped into the air to celebrate their side’s 6-1 win over Paris St Germain, coming back from a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the French side two weeks before and sending the club into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The tremors, marked with the soccer game score.

“This is the largest vibration of this kind registered so far,” said Díaz about the measuring device, acquired five years ago.

Díaz says he has also recorded the seismic activity produced at rock concerts by Bruce Springsteen and U2 held in the Camp Nou, but says they do not compare with Wednesday night’s joyful upheaval.

