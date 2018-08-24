Spanish government begins process to exhume Franco’s remains

Forty-three years after the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, the Socialist Party (PSOE) government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has begun the complex process of exhuming his remains from the Valley of the Fallen memorial site.

Today, the Cabinet will approve a legislative decree that will add a pair of articles to the Historical Memory Law to legally safeguard the exhumation. Once approved, the decree will be put to a historic vote in Congress.

The decree has been designed to give the exhumation the greatest legal coverage possible

The conservative Popular Party (PP) and the center-right party Ciudadanos have announced they will not support the decree. But the Spanish government is confident the measure will pass, given it only needs a simple majority (more votes in favor than against) and, in principal, has the backing of anti-austerity party Podemos, the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), the Democratic Party of Catalonia (PDeCAT) and the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV). Together, this gives the government 177 votes in favor – one more than an absolute majority.

The government has also overcome the potential obstacle presented by the Catholic Church. The body of the dictator is buried in a basilica, a holy site theoretically protected by an international agreement. But from the outset the Church has been receptive to the government’s plans to remove the remains of the dictator. Sánchez has spoken with the archbishop of Madrid, Carlos Osoro, who assured there would be no opposition on their part.

Francisco Franco opens a military health clinic in Madrid in 1949. EFE

The legislative decree has been designed to give the exhumation the greatest legal coverage possible and prevent possible legal disputes with the surviving members of the Franco family, who oppose the move. Only Congressional groups can bring a complaint against a law, meaning the family will be unable to file a lawsuit against the government.

The PP, however, has said it will appeal the measure with the Constitutional Court, arguing the decree is not valid because it does not respond to a situation of urgent need.

The decree is expected to have 177 votes in favor – one more than an absolute majority

The exact date for the exhumation, which will require the removal of a tombstone weighing 1,500 kilograms, is not yet known. PSOE parliamentary spokesperson Adriana Lastra says the government will not announce a date until the last minute in order to avoid protests and other disputes. Lastra has suggested the remains could be removed in September. Sánchez had previously promised to exhume the dictator in July but complications delayed the operation. Now, after 43 years, the process may finally be about to go into motion.

The 13.6-square kilometer Valley of the Fallen site, north of Madrid, remains hotly contested in a country still struggling to come to terms with the legacy of the fascist dictatorship of Franco, who was the Spanish head of state from the end of the Civil War in 1939 to his death in 1975.

The site was ostensibly built to commemorate all of the victims on both sides of Spain’s bitter and bloody Civil War, and the remains of more than 33,000 victims of the conflict lie there. But critics point out that the Valley of the Fallen, which features a basilica and a 150-meter-high cross that dominates the surrounding countryside, contains just two marked graves: those of Franco himself and José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of the Falange, Spain’s fascist-inspired political party. At the same time, thousands of prisoners of war who fought against Franco in the civil conflict were among the workforce used in its construction.

English version by Melissa Kitson.