Live | Prosecutor requests international arrest warrant for ex-Catalan chief

Scroll down for the latest updates

Spanish prosecutors have called for sacked Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and 12 of his former ministers to be placed in pre-trial custody.

The call comes after several members of the sacked Catalan Cabinet appeared in Spain’s High Court on Thursday morning facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

Puigdemont and four other members of his government – currently in Belgium – did not appear.

However, Santi Vila, the former head of the Catalan business department, escaped the demand from prosecutors. Instead, he will have to pay a bond of €50,000 to stay out of prison.

Vila, who resigned from his post before the Catalan parliament declared independence last Thursday, is the only one who testified during his appearance, according to legal sources. He gave testimony lasting some 45 minutes is also the only one who took questions from someone other than his own lawyer, those sources said.

Meanwhile, the declarations in the Supreme Court of six officials from the Catalan speaker’s committee, including the speaker of the regional parliament, Carme Forcadell, have been postponed until November 9 after a request from lawyers.

The Supreme Court has granted a request made by prosecutors to assign police surveillance to the six officials.