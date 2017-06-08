Video: Woman in Brazil gives birth in air ambulance

A 19-year-old Brazilian woman gave birth on Tuesday while being urgently transported by helicopter to a hospital. The youngster, named Shirlana Graciele, saw her waters break on an island in the state of Amapá, in the north of Brazil, prompting the emergency services to decide to move her by air for treatment. But 15 minutes before landing, at an altitude of 1,000 meters, the woman began to feel strong contractions and the birth couldn’t be delayed further. A nurse and a police officer assisted the delivery on board. The helicopter landed once the child had already been born, and mother and baby were taken to a clinic in Macapá, the capital of the region. While the delivery was high-risk, given that the woman suffered a placental abruption, both mother and baby were in perfect health.