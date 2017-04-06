One missing Spaniard found alive after deadly mudslide in Colombia

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has confirmed that one of three Spaniards who went missing in a mudslide in southern Colombia is alive and in good health.

The Spanish General Consulate in Bogotá is still trying to locate two other Spanish citizens whose fate remains unclear following the natural disaster that took place in Mocoa, the capital of the Putumayo region, on April 1.

Colombia’s Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Science raised the death toll to 301 on Thursday.

The mudslide killed at least 310 people. L. ROBAYO AFP

Sources at the Spanish ministry said that rescue efforts are being hampered by the lack of electricity and difficulty establishing telephone connections in the affected area.

The government of Juan Manuel Santos has decreed a state of economic, social and environmental emergency in the area after several rivers overflowed, burying Mocoa under a layer of mud, rocks and debris.

English version by Susana Urra.