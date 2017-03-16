Madrid, Barcelona taxi drivers strike over Uber and Cabify

In what is the latest skirmish in a long-running battle between the taxi industry in Spain and the new online services, Barcelona will see very limited taxi services for a period of 12 hours, while in Madrid, taxis will be off the roads for two hours.

Barcelona

The protest in Barcelona was due to start at 8am and continue until 8pm with a demonstration kicking off at 10am seeing drivers march in protest from the city’s Arc de Triomf (Triumphal Arch) to City Hall.

Taxi firms say their drivers are self-employed, low-earning, and not part of a privileged group

The only taxis on the road will be those designed for people with reduced mobility, and drivers of those vehicles will not charge, the six taxi associations behind the strike have said.

Representatives of taxi drivers in Barcelona – who say they represent 14,000 families – have apologized for the inconvenience caused by their protest against the “the danger” faced by the sector.

“Public transport is threatened by powerful lobbies that are seeking to remove the regulatory framework surrounding [our] activities,” the associations behind the strike said in a statement, noting the taxi industry adds €400 million to state coffers a year and arguing that multinational firms “pay their tax in fiscal paradises and promote job insecurity.”

Madrid

A judge in 2014 banned Uber from operating in Spain after taxi associations complained

Four taxi associations in Madrid have organized a protest from 11am to 1pm during which time taxis will be off the roads. The protest will see taxi drivers march from the city’s Plaza de Colón to City Hall.

The associations, which represent 15,700 drivers, have called on Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena and transport boss Inés Sabanés to refocus their transport policies and stop favoring companies like Uber and Cabify.

“[Uber and Spotify] come from fiscal paradises and when they arrive, they impose their tariffs on the market – [tariffs] that in the current system are regulated and agreed upon by City Hall and the Madrid regional government,” said Miguel Ángel Leal from the Madrid Taxi Association (AMT).

Representatives of the taxi associations said their drivers were “self-employed”, low earning, and not a part of privileged group, noting that the collective was also working hard to adapt to new technologies.

The AMT called on Madrid City Hall to support the sector as it fights “unfair competition” from multinationals such as Uber and Cabify.

In late 2014, a Spanish court ordered Uber to stop operations in the country after a complaint from a taxi association that came in the wake of numerous protests from the sector. However in mid-2015, the firm returned to Barcelona operating as a food delivery service known as Uber Eats.

In March 2016, Uber made a comeback in the Spanish capital in the form of UberX which sees users put in touch with professional drivers holding passenger transport vehicle (VTC) licenses, which fall under different regulations from the taxi sector.

