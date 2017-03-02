Unemployment in Spain falls by 9,355 people in February

The Spanish labor market is characterized by seasonal customs. February has its own quirks, which mostly relate to a usual bounce back after a traditional slump in January. And this year is no exception. Unemployment fell last month, with 9,355 fewer people registered as jobless, taking the total for the country to 3.75 million.

And in terms of the number of people signed up with the Social Security system as in work, the second month of the year saw 74,080 more people compared to the previous month, taking the total to 17,748,000, according to data released Thursday by the Employment Ministry.

Compared to February 2016, the number of people registered as unemployed in Spain has fallen by 402,110, which is a drop of 9.68%. That’s the best year-on-year reduction since current records began, and at the fastest rhythm since 1999.

Among Spain’s foreign population, unemployment rose by 2,859 people, bringing the total of jobless from that sector to 441,546 people. Of that number, 157,424 are from a European Union country, while 284,122 are from elsewhere.

