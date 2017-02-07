Selecciona Edición
Thieves make off with jewels worth €30,000 at Spanish movie awards

Film academy says expensive gems disappeared last weekend during Goya ceremony

Anne Igartiburu, Bárbara Lennie and Marta Nieto wearing Suárez jewelry at the Goya Awards. Getty
Madrid

The Spanish Film Academy has reported the theft of €30,000 worth of jewelry during the Goya Awards ceremony held last Saturday in Madrid. While Spain’s movie industry was busy celebrating its equivalent of the Hollywood Oscars inside a local hotel, thieves broke into one of the rooms and made off with the loot, said Madrid police officials on Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place inside the Hotel Marriott Auditorium, located near Madrid’s Barajas airport. According to police sources, the thieves found the room holding items on loan from Suárez, a prestigious jewelry store.

The stolen goods were described as four pairs of cuff-links, a ring and a pair of earrings with a market value of €30,000.

A second theft has been reported by a cameraman covering the Goya award ceremony

The costly gems were under the care of the wardrobe department. They were not being kept inside safe boxes, and no special security measures had been taken to protect them, the news agency Europa Press reported.

The owners realized that the jewels were missing at around 10am on Monday. The theft was reported later that day at the local police precinct in the San Blas district. Crime-scene investigators are going over security footage in a bid to identify the suspects.

A second theft has been reported by a cameraman covering the Goya award ceremony for the state broadcaster TVE. The worker said he is missing several zooms and memory cards that he put down for a few moments during the course of the evening.

English version by Susana Urra.

