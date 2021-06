10

Gilles Villeneuve is pictured in his Ferrari. His win at Jarama would be his sixth and last, as he died in an accident on May 8, 1982 during a practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix. At the time of his death, he was engaged in open warfare with his teammate, Didier Pironi of France (he died in a boating accident in 1987 and also suffered a serious accident shortly after Villeneuve’s fatal crash). At the 1982 San Marino Grand Prix, both had received orders to save fuel. Villenueve complied, but Pironi appeared not to, and took the win. Villeneuve felt betrayed. At the practice session in Belgium in May, during which he was being beaten by Prioni by a tenth of a second and with whom he was fighting for sixth place, he hit another car. Villeneuve’s car flew 100 meters through the air and disintegrated when it hit the track. Still strapped into his seat but having lost his helmet, the driver was launched a 50-meter distance until he hit the safety fence. He died in hospital.