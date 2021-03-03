Kamoinge Workshop: cuando la unión hace la fuerza 10 fotos Una exposición reúne la obra del colectivo de fotógrafos negros que durante los sesenta documentó la cultura afroamericana Gloria Crespo MacLennan 4 MAR 2021 - 02:42 EST Ir a noticia Los fotógrafos negros que revolucionaron Harlem 1'Pisadas' (1960), de Adger Cowans. Cortesía Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond / Aldine S. Hartman Endowment Foundation 2'Pila de sal' (1970), de Albert R. Fennar. Cortesía Miya Fennar / The Albert R. Fennar Archive 3'Los miembros de Kamoinge' (19739, de Anthony Barboza. Cortesía Whitney Museum of American Art, Nueva York / Anthony Barboza 4'Dos golpes de contrabajo, Lower East Side' (1972), de Beuford Smith. Cortesía Virginia Museum of Fine Arts / Beuford Smith / Césaire 5'Hermano y hermana' (1973), de Herb Robinson. Cortesía Photography Committee 6Sin título (Palmers Crossing, Mississippi, 1964), de Herbert Randall. Cortesía Photography Committee 7'No hay salida' (Harlem, Nueva York, 1964), de James 'Jimmie' Mannas. Cortesía Virginia Museum of Fine Arts / Jimmie Mannas 8'Sin título (Santos)' (1967), de Louis H. Draper. Cortesía Virginia Museum of Fine Arts / National Endowment for the Arts Fund for American Art 9'América vista a través de las barras y las estrellas, Nueva York' (1976), de Ming Smith. Cortesía Virginia Museum of Fine Arts / Ming Smith 10'Domingo de Pascua (125th Street)' (1972), de Shawn Walker. Cortesía Whitney Museum of American Art, New York / Shawn Walker Archivado en: Fotógrafos Fotografía Exposiciones Agenda cultural Artes plásticas Agenda Eventos Arte Cultura Sociedad