Kamoinge Workshop: cuando la unión hace la fuerza

Una exposición reúne la obra del colectivo de fotógrafos negros que durante los sesenta documentó la cultura afroamericana

  • 'Pisadas' (1960), de Adger Cowans.
  • 'Pila de sal' (1970), de Albert R. Fennar.
  • 'Los miembros de Kamoinge' (19739, de Anthony Barboza.
  • 'Dos golpes de contrabajo, Lower East Side' (1972), de Beuford Smith.
  • 'Hermano y hermana' (1973), de Herb Robinson.
  • Sin título (Palmers Crossing, Mississippi, 1964), de Herbert Randall.
  • 'No hay salida' (Harlem, Nueva York, 1964), de James 'Jimmie' Mannas.
  • 'Sin título (Santos)' (1967), de Louis H. Draper.
  • 'América vista a través de las barras y las estrellas, Nueva York' (1976), de Ming Smith.
  • 'Domingo de Pascua (125th Street)' (1972), de Shawn Walker.
