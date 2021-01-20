Madrid explosion, in pictures 8 fotos At least two people were killed on Wednesday in Toledo street, in the center of the city. The mayor suggested the blast was caused by a gas leak El País Twitter Madrid 20 ENE 2021 - 17:20 CET Full story At least two dead in Madrid blast that partially destroyed building 1Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday. INMA FLORES 2Members of the public are evacuated from the site. INMA FLORES 3The area affected by the explosion on Wednesday. JAKE THREADGOULD EFE 4Members of the public observe the scene shortly after the blast. JAKE THREADGOULD EFE 5The emergency services treat one of the people injured by the blast in Madrid. INMA FLORES 6The damage to the building caused by the blast. INMA FLORES 7The emergency services treat people injured by the blast. Jaime Villanueva 8Fire crews on the scene at the site of the blast . KIKE PARA