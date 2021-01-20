Choose Edition
Madrid explosion, in pictures

8 fotos

At least two people were killed on Wednesday in Toledo street, in the center of the city. The mayor suggested the blast was caused by a gas leak

Madrid
Full story At least two dead in Madrid blast that partially destroyed building
    1Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday.
    2Members of the public are evacuated from the site.
    3The area affected by the explosion on Wednesday. EFE
    4Members of the public observe the scene shortly after the blast. EFE
    5The emergency services treat one of the people injured by the blast in Madrid.
    6The damage to the building caused by the blast.
    7The emergency services treat people injured by the blast.
    8Fire crews on the scene at the site of the blast .