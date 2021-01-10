Choose Edition
Choose Edition
Tamaño letra

In photos: Storm Filomena in Spain

In photos: Storm Filomena in Spain

11 fotos

The weather event left deep snow in many parts of the country, and caused chaos in Madrid on Saturday

  • A man protects himself from the strong winds at the Seacaba beach in Málaga on January 8.
    1A man protects himself from the strong winds at the Seacaba beach in Málaga on January 8. EFE
  • The M-30 ring road in Madrid on Saturday after the snowfall from Storm Filomena.
    2The M-30 ring road in Madrid on Saturday after the snowfall from Storm Filomena. EFE
  • A group of people walking in the snow in Vitoria, northern Spain.
    3A group of people walking in the snow in Vitoria, northern Spain.
  • The Puerta de Bisagra in Toledo.
    4The Puerta de Bisagra in Toledo. EFE
  • A man clears snow from his car in Tarragona.
    5A man clears snow from his car in Tarragona.
  • Skiers make their way past the Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid.
    6Skiers make their way past the Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid. EL PAÍS
  • Fallen trees in a Madrid street on January 9.
    7Fallen trees in a Madrid street on January 9. EL PAÍS
  • Ground staff at Madrid's Barajas Airport take pictures in the snow, after flights and arrivals were suspended.
    8Ground staff at Madrid's Barajas Airport take pictures in the snow, after flights and arrivals were suspended. REUTERS
  • The intersection of Gran Vía and Alcalá street in Madrid on Saturday.
    9The intersection of Gran Vía and Alcalá street in Madrid on Saturday. REUTERS
  • Passers-by at the Cibeles fountain in Madrid on January 9.
    10Passers-by at the Cibeles fountain in Madrid on January 9. REUTERS
  • A snowy street in Teruel on Friday.
    11A snowy street in Teruel on Friday. EUROPA PRESS