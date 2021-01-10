In photos: Storm Filomena in Spain 11 fotos The weather event left deep snow in many parts of the country, and caused chaos in Madrid on Saturday El País Twitter 10 ENE 2021 - 10:15 CET 1A man protects himself from the strong winds at the Seacaba beach in Málaga on January 8. JORGE ZAPATA EFE 2The M-30 ring road in Madrid on Saturday after the snowfall from Storm Filomena. JAVIER LÓPEZ EFE 3A group of people walking in the snow in Vitoria, northern Spain. L. Rico 4The Puerta de Bisagra in Toledo. ÁNGELES VISDÓMINE EFE 5A man clears snow from his car in Tarragona. JOSEP LLUÍS SELLART 6Skiers make their way past the Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ EL PAÍS 7Fallen trees in a Madrid street on January 9. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ EL PAÍS 8Ground staff at Madrid's Barajas Airport take pictures in the snow, after flights and arrivals were suspended. SUSANA VERA REUTERS 9The intersection of Gran Vía and Alcalá street in Madrid on Saturday. SUSANA VERA REUTERS 10Passers-by at the Cibeles fountain in Madrid on January 9. SUSANA VERA REUTERS 11A snowy street in Teruel on Friday. JAVIER ESCRICHE EUROPA PRESS