WEATHER In pictures: Storm Filomena leaves Spain covered in a blanket of snow 19 fotos El País Twitter 9 ENE 2021 - 08:33 CET 1Youngsters play in the snow in Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real). REY SOTOLONGO EUROPA PRESS 2A street in Teruel on Friday. JAVIER ESCRICHE EUROPA PRESS 3A man drags a sled in Madrid's Retiro Park on Friday. MARISCAL EFE 4Snowfall on Thursday in Riaño (León), J. CASARES EFE 5An aerial view of Madrid on Friday. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ EL PAÍS 6A man carries skis through the center of Madrid on Friday. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ EL PAÍS 7Children play in the Cañada Real shanty town, on the outskirts of Madrid. DAVID EXPÓSITO 8One of Madrid's streets on Friday. VÍCTOR SAINZ 9A group of people pose for a selfie in the Cerro del Tío Pío park in Madrid. VÍCTOR SAINZ 10A family makes a snowman in La Pedriza, in the north of the Madrid region. SANTI BURGOS EL PAÍS 11Snow on the Madrid Río park. ANDREA COMAS 12Madrid's Gran Vía on Friday. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ 13A car is pushed on Madrid's M-30 beltway on Friday. ÓSCAR DEL POZO AFP 14Vehicles trapped by the snow on the M-30 on Friday. ÓSCAR DEL POZO AFP 15Snowy streets in Guadalajara. RUBÉN ALBARRÁN EUROPA PRESS 16The Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Friday. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ EL PAÍS 17A plane at Madrid's Barajas Airport, which was closed on Friday due to Storm Filomena. EUROPA PRESS JESÚS HELLÍN 18Emergency service workers push a stranded car on Madrid's M-30 beltway. ÓSCAR DEL POZO AFP 19Cars trapped on the M-30 on Friday. ÓSCAR DEL POZO AFP