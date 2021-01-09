Choose Edition
Temporal Filomena
WEATHER

In pictures: Storm Filomena leaves Spain covered in a blanket of snow

19 fotos
  • Youngsters play in the snow in Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real).
    1Youngsters play in the snow in Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real). EUROPA PRESS
  • A street in Teruel on Friday.
    2A street in Teruel on Friday. EUROPA PRESS
  • A man drags a sled in Madrid's Retiro Park on Friday.
    3A man drags a sled in Madrid's Retiro Park on Friday. EFE
  • Snowfall on Thursday in Riaño (León),
    4Snowfall on Thursday in Riaño (León), EFE
  • An aerial view of Madrid on Friday.
    5An aerial view of Madrid on Friday. EL PAÍS
  • A man carries skis through the center of Madrid on Friday.
    6A man carries skis through the center of Madrid on Friday. EL PAÍS
  • Children play in the Cañada Real shanty town, on the outskirts of Madrid.
  • One of Madrid's streets on Friday.
  • A group of people pose for a selfie in the Cerro del Tío Pío park in Madrid.
  • A family makes a snowman in La Pedriza, in the north of the Madrid region.
    10A family makes a snowman in La Pedriza, in the north of the Madrid region. EL PAÍS
  • Snow on the Madrid Río park.
  • Madrid's Gran Vía on Friday.
  • A car is pushed on Madrid's M-30 beltway on Friday.
    13A car is pushed on Madrid's M-30 beltway on Friday. AFP
  • Vehicles trapped by the snow on the M-30 on Friday.
    14Vehicles trapped by the snow on the M-30 on Friday. AFP
  • Snowy streets in Guadalajara.
    15Snowy streets in Guadalajara. EUROPA PRESS
  • The Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Friday.
    16The Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Friday. EL PAÍS
  • A plane at Madrid's Barajas Airport, which was closed on Friday due to Storm Filomena.
    17A plane at Madrid's Barajas Airport, which was closed on Friday due to Storm Filomena. JESÚS HELLÍN
  • Emergency service workers push a stranded car on Madrid's M-30 beltway.
    18Emergency service workers push a stranded car on Madrid's M-30 beltway. AFP
  • Cars trapped on the M-30 on Friday.
    19Cars trapped on the M-30 on Friday. AFP