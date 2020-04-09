Choose Edition
Choose Edition
Tamaño letra

In photos: Easter in Spain under the coronavirus lockdown
REUTERS

In photos: Easter in Spain under the coronavirus lockdown

11 fotos

Reuters photographer Jon Nazca has traveled to Ronda in the southern Spanish city of Málaga to compare this year’s empty streets to the festivities seen in 2019 and 2018

  • A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood taken in April, 2019, in front of the same spot in 2020.
    1A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood taken in April, 2019, in front of the same spot in 2020. REUTERS
  • The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood during a procession in April, 2019. In the foreground, the same spot on Palm Sunday.
    2The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood during a procession in April, 2019. In the foreground, the same spot on Palm Sunday. REUTERS
  • Spanish legionnaires march before an Easter procession in April, 2019, in Ronda, southern Spain. Today the streets are empty.
    3Spanish legionnaires march before an Easter procession in April, 2019, in Ronda, southern Spain. Today the streets are empty. REUTERS
  • The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood and cloistered nuns sing outside a church in Ronda in 2019. In the background, the same church one year later during the coronavirus lockdown.
    4The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood and cloistered nuns sing outside a church in Ronda in 2019. In the background, the same church one year later during the coronavirus lockdown. REUTERS
  • Penitents of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot one year on.
    5Penitents of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot one year on. REUTERS
  • Penitents during the Stations of the Cross in 2019. In the background, the same spot in Ronda under the coronavirus lockdown.
    6Penitents during the Stations of the Cross in 2019. In the background, the same spot in Ronda under the coronavirus lockdown. REUTERS
  • The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ in March, 2018. In the background, the same place on Palm Sunday under the state of alarm declared in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak.
    7The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ in March, 2018. In the background, the same place on Palm Sunday under the state of alarm declared in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS
  • A musical band plays in Ronda, Málaga in April, 2019. In the background, the now empty square.
    8A musical band plays in Ronda, Málaga in April, 2019. In the background, the now empty square. REUTERS
  • A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a street vendor of ‘arropia’ (a traditional Holy Week sweet) against the background of the same place one year on.
    9A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a street vendor of ‘arropia’ (a traditional Holy Week sweet) against the background of the same place one year on. REUTERS
  • The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ brotherhood during a procession on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot in Ronda in southern Spain.
    10The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ brotherhood during a procession on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot in Ronda in southern Spain. REUTERS
  • Members of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood stand in front of a church on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, an image of the space under the coronavirus lockdown.
    11Members of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood stand in front of a church on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, an image of the space under the coronavirus lockdown. REUTERS