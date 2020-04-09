JON NAZCA REUTERS In photos: Easter in Spain under the coronavirus lockdown 11 fotos Reuters photographer Jon Nazca has traveled to Ronda in the southern Spanish city of Málaga to compare this year’s empty streets to the festivities seen in 2019 and 2018 El País Twitter 9 ABR 2020 - 14:28 CEST 1A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood taken in April, 2019, in front of the same spot in 2020. JON NAZCA REUTERS 2The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood during a procession in April, 2019. In the foreground, the same spot on Palm Sunday. JON NAZCA REUTERS 3Spanish legionnaires march before an Easter procession in April, 2019, in Ronda, southern Spain. Today the streets are empty. JON NAZCA REUTERS 4The penitents of the ‘Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto’ brotherhood and cloistered nuns sing outside a church in Ronda in 2019. In the background, the same church one year later during the coronavirus lockdown. JON NAZCA REUTERS 5Penitents of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot one year on. JON NAZCA REUTERS 6Penitents during the Stations of the Cross in 2019. In the background, the same spot in Ronda under the coronavirus lockdown. JON NAZCA REUTERS 7The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ in March, 2018. In the background, the same place on Palm Sunday under the state of alarm declared in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak. JON NAZCA REUTERS 8A musical band plays in Ronda, Málaga in April, 2019. In the background, the now empty square. JON NAZCA REUTERS 9A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a street vendor of ‘arropia’ (a traditional Holy Week sweet) against the background of the same place one year on. JON NAZCA REUTERS 10The penitents of the ‘Santo Entierro’ brotherhood during a procession on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, the same spot in Ronda in southern Spain. JON NAZCA REUTERS 11Members of the ‘Gitanos’ brotherhood stand in front of a church on Palm Sunday in 2018. In the background, an image of the space under the coronavirus lockdown. JON NAZCA REUTERS