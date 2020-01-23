Storm Gloria continues to wreak havoc in Spain: “I’ve never seen anything like this”

Footage of the damage left by Storm Gloria (Spanish audio).

A 69-year-old man who was swept away by a wave on Wednesday night at the port of Palamós, in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, has become the 10th victim of so-called “Storm Gloria.”

The powerful weather system entered the Iberian peninsula on Sunday, bringing rain, wind, snow and dangerous sea conditions to many parts of northern and eastern Spain. Four people remain missing in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, which, together with the Valencia region, have borne the brunt of the storm.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist Party (PSOE), is scheduled to visit some of the most-affected areas on Thursday morning. The government leader will fly over the Maresme and the Ebro River Delta in Catalonia, and later survey the damage in Cala Rajada, on the island of Mallorca, the EFE news agency reported, citing the Office of the Secretary of State for Communication.

Ebro Delta

The Ebro River Delta region in Catalonia has been severely affected by the storm, which pushed waves as far as three kilometers inland, ruining crops and altering fishing activities in the area. The damage is particularly visible in coastal towns between L’Ampolla and Deltebre, on the left bank of the Ebro. The sea has swallowed up over 3,000 hectares of rice fields, and the salty water will damage soil fertility.

“This means ruin,” said Josep Colomines, captain of a fishing vessel from L’Ampolla. A dozen red tuna fish lay mangled on the badly damaged seafront promenade, their heads still intact. Knives in hand, several people were busy cutting out the edible parts.

The animals probably ended up there from a nearby fish farm run by a company named Balfegó, which specializes in catching and fattening up tuna in cages near the coast. “For now we haven’t been able to assess the damage, because the sea is still too rough,” said a company spokesperson.

Every beach in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB), from Castelldefels to Montgat, has sustained the worst damage seen in the last 30 years. According to the AMB’s head of beaches, Dani Palacios, the damage to beach equipment alone is expected to be in excess of €250,000, and that is without counting the damage to boardwalks and promenades, or the new sand that will have to be brought in to restore the areas to their former state.

Valencia

In the Valencia region, the storm has swallowed up entire beaches and dragged sand, seaweed, cane, driftwood, oil drums and even buoys hundreds of meters inland. In Oliva, where authorities allowed residents to keep homes that were built too close to the coastline, one homeowner begged reporters not to publish photographs of the state of his property “or else they’ll take away even more land from us.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this. Maybe in 1982,” said a woman named Teresa inside one of the few cafeterias still open in the area.

In Jávea, the ground-floor premises of the buildings located along its small port promenade have been ravaged despite efforts to stop the waves with metal sheets and wooden planks. “Never before has there been so much damage, with such strong waves,” said Diego, who works at La Bodeguita, a seafront restaurant in this popular tourist destination.

