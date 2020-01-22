Choose Edition
¿Qué? podcast, S04E2: A new Catalan trial and Vox’s idea for a parental veto

This week we discuss the latest court case covering the 2017 events in Catalonia, and examine the far-right Vox party’s plan to give parents full control of their children’s studies

Madrid
Former Mossos chief Josep Lluís Trapero on Day One of the trial. AFP

This week on our podcast we take a look at the second major trial covering the Catalan independence drive of 2017, which this time puts four figures connected to the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, in the dock.

We also consider a plan from far-right party Vox to give parents a veto over courses given to their students covering issues such as the prevention of homophobia, sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.

