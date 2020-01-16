Choose Edition
¿Qué? podcast, S04E1: New government in Spain, and failed heist at French palace

This week we talk about Pedro Sánchez being voted back in as prime minister, and the unlikely story of an infamous Spanish ram-raider who was hired by the Chinese mafia to steal precious artworks

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. EFE

This week on the first ¿Qué? podcast for 2020, we talk about how Pedro Sánchez was voted back in as Spanish prime minister by Congress after difficult negotiations with the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), and the group of Spanish criminals who were allegedly hired by the Chinese mafia to steal artwork from the Chinese Museum at the Palace of Fontainebleau in France.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

