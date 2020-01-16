¿Qué? podcast, S04E1: New government in Spain, and failed heist at French palace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Juan Carlos Hidalgo EFE

This week on the first ¿Qué? podcast for 2020, we talk about how Pedro Sánchez was voted back in as Spanish prime minister by Congress after difficult negotiations with the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), and the group of Spanish criminals who were allegedly hired by the Chinese mafia to steal artwork from the Chinese Museum at the Palace of Fontainebleau in France.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.