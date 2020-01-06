Spain’s Socialist Party on high alert ahead of tight investiture vote

A day after Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez lost the first round of a congressional vote to get confirmed in office, alarm bells have gone off in the Socialist Party (PSOE) ahead of a second vote that is expected to be very tight.

Although the outcome of the Sunday vote did not come as a surprise – Sánchez did not have enough support to secure an absolute majority of 176 seats in the 350-strong lower house of parliament – the Socialist leader is expected to win a simple majority of more yes than no votes on Tuesday. This victory hinges on a pledge of abstention from the Catalan Republican Party (ERC), a separatist group that has for weeks been negotiating the terms of its indirect endorsement.

Socialist lawmakers from other parts of the country received phone calls to check that they had booked hotels in Madrid

Even so, Sánchez would win by a margin of just two votes, which leaves very little room for unexpected setbacks. PSOE officials are worried after one lawmaker from En Comú Podem – the Catalan branch of Podemos, which is going to be the PSOE’s coalition partner in government – called in sick on Sunday and failed to vote. Sánchez cannot afford to lose any votes on Tuesday.

Socialist officials want to make sure that each and every one of its 120 lawmakers makes it to Congress in time for the second vote, which is expected to begin at 12.45pm tomorrow. To that effect they recently sent the following message to the PSOE deputies’ online chat group: “Considering the difficulties of traffic in Madrid on a working day, it is necessary for every one of us to spend the night of January 6 to 7 in Madrid.”

Socialist lawmakers from other parts of the country such as Galicia or Andalusia even received phone calls this weekend to check that they had booked hotels in Madrid for tonight.

Pablo Iglesias heads Unidas Podemos, which is going to be the PSOE's coalition partner in government. ULY MARTIN EL PAÍS

Giving up seats

PSOE leaders are also anticipating that, as a result of the extremely tight vote, they will have to take further action in order to help their legislative initiatives prosper in parliament. One of these steps will presumably be to ask Cabinet members to give up their seats in Congress so they can spend more time drafting legislation.

This is a measure that Sánchez already took after winning the no-confidence motion against Mariano Rajoy in June 2018, and he has been contemplating doing the same ever since he won the April 2019 election, and again after the repeat election of last November. However, his coalition partner Unidas Podemos does not support this move and its own ministers will retain their seats in Congress.

English version by Susana Urra.