In photos: The Three Kings arrive in Spain

People gathered in cities across the country to watch the colorful parades in honor of the Magi, who bring presents to children on the night of January 5 following Spanish Christmas tradition

1A woman dressed as a white dove, a symbol of peace, at the Three Kings parade in Madrid. Víctor Sainz 2The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, sits in a carriage alongside King Melchior in a parade through the streets of Barcelona. Carles Ribas EL PAÍS 3A woman rides a horse in the parade in Madrid. Víctor Sainz 4Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz dresses up as one of the Three Kings of Orient in the parade through the southern city of Cádiz. Juan Carlos Toro 5The Three Kings, Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, arrive by boat to the eastern city of Valencia. Juan Carlos Cárdenas EFE 6King Melchior arrives in Pamplona riding a camel. Pablo Lasaosa 7King Balthazar waves to the crowd during the Three Kings parade in Granada. Álex Cámara EUROPA PRESS 8King Balthazar greets a boy during the parade in Barcelona. Carles Ribas 9A man tries to collect the candy thrown to the crowd by the Three Kings during the parade in Málaga. EFE 10A camel carries two baskets filled with presents during the parade in Madrid. Paul White AP 11One of the magical characters who joined the Three Kings on their traditional parade through Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez EFE 12King Melchior during the Three Kings parade in Seville. María José López Europa Press