Baltasar, durante la cabalgata de Madrid.
In photos: The Three Kings arrive in Spain

People gathered in cities across the country to watch the colorful parades in honor of the Magi, who bring presents to children on the night of January 5 following Spanish Christmas tradition

  • A woman dressed as a white dove, a symbol of peace, at the Three Kings parade in Madrid.
  • The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, sits in a carriage alongside King Melchior in a parade through the streets of Barcelona.
  • A woman rides a horse in the parade in Madrid.
  • Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz dresses up as one of the Three Kings of Orient in the parade through the southern city of Cádiz.
  • The Three Kings, Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, arrive by boat to the eastern city of Valencia.
  • King Melchior arrives in Pamplona riding a camel.
  • King Balthazar waves to the crowd during the Three Kings parade in Granada.
  • King Balthazar greets a boy during the parade in Barcelona.
  • A man tries to collect the candy thrown to the crowd by the Three Kings during the parade in Málaga.
  • A camel carries two baskets filled with presents during the parade in Madrid.
  • One of the magical characters who joined the Three Kings on their traditional parade through Madrid.
  • King Melchior during the Three Kings parade in Seville.
