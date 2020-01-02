Three sisters from the US report New Year’s Eve sexual assaults in Murcia

Spain’s National Police force is investigating the alleged sexual assault of three sisters on New Year’s Eve in Murcia, sources close to the probe have told news agency Europa Press. The three women, who are from the United States, reported the case to the police. Investigators are trying to locate the alleged attackers.

According to local newspaper La Opinión de Murcia, the alleged victims and assailants met in a pub during celebrations to welcome in the year 2020. The young women – aged 23, 20 and 18 – accompanied the three men to a private residence to continue partying. It was there that the alleged attacks took place. Two of the women are alleged to have been raped vaginally, while the third managed to escape, albeit also having been assaulted, according to the police report.

The three victims are from Ohio, according to the information published in La Opinión de Murcia. One of the sisters had been studying in the southeastern Spanish city and was soon due to return to the United States. Her sisters were visiting her on vacation at the time of the incident.

The young women went to a medical center to be submitted to a forensic examination aimed at corroborating the assaults that they claim to have suffered in their police report, a police spokesperson told Spanish news agency EFE.

English version by Simon Hunter.