MostRead of 2019: A rundown of our readers’ favorite features, part 1

It’s been another fantastic year at the EL PAÍS English Edition, with more readers than ever before checking out our stories, and the United States topping the list for the second year running in terms of where we see the highest web traffic.

There’s been no end of great material from the Spanish edition of the paper for us to run in English, and as always our team have enjoyed every minute of bringing our readers Spanish news and features from EL PAÍS.

We also launched our #QuePodcast this year, which has given English Edition editor Simon Hunter and his colleague Melissa Kitson hours of fun behind the microphone.

Thanks to all of our readers and followers on Twitter and Facebook for all of your support as always.

Here, if you missed them, are the most-read features we ran this year, starting with 20 to 11.