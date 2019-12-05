¿Qué? podcast, S03E10: Scuffles in Congress and Spain’s ‘narco-submarine’

Re-elected speaker in Congress, Meritxell Batet (c), is applauded by colleagues on Tuesday. ULY MARTÍN

This week we discuss the antics that happened inside Spanish Congress on Tuesday as newly elected lawmakers were sworn into their roles following the repeat general election of November 10, and talk about the first “narco-submarine” caught in European waters off the coast of Galicia.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

