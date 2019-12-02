Holidaymakers in Gran Canaria help 24 migrants after boat lands on beach

Beachgoers help migrants on Águila beach (Spanish text). PHOTO: BORJA SUÁREZ | VIDEO: REUTERS

Beachgoers at Águila beach in the south of Gran Canaria, in Spain’s Canary Islands, helped 24 migrants who landed there after arriving in a small boat on Friday. The vessel was carrying migrants from northern and sub-Saharan Africa, and on board there were three babies, three children, 10 men and eight women, two of whom were pregnant.

After arriving near the rocky shore, the migrants jumped into the water and tried to make their way to the beach. The holidaymakers, stunned by what they were seeing, quickly did what they could to help, providing the migrants with water, food and clothes to use as blankets. Some of the bathers went to a nearby supermarket to buy milk and feeding bottles for the three babies, and cold meats, bread and yogurt for the rest.

A beachgoer cradles one of the babies. BORJA SUÁREZ Reuters

Although there were no victims, 13 migrants were taken to different health centers to get treated for dehydration, dizziness and vomiting, according to Spanish news agency EFE. One of the babies had to be evacuated to the Las Palmas Maternal and Child Hospital.

The migrants had spent five days at sea. Some of them tried to run away once they arrived at the beach, but had little success.

More than 27,000 migrants have arrived in Spain this year, less than half the number from the year before, according to the Interior Ministry. But the Canary Islands has seen arrivals jump by 22% this year. In the beginning of November, nine migrants died after their boat capsized in Lanzarote. The Canary Islands, which attract many Spanish and foreign tourists with its year-round temperate climate, has become an increasingly popular route for migrants wishing to reach European soil. But not everyone makes it.

Members of the Red Cross help the migrants on Águila beach. Borja Suarez REUTERS

English version by Melissa Kitson.