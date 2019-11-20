4

The Prado is currently managed by Miguel Falomir, but it has had around 30 directors throughout its history. During the Spanish Civil War, Pablo Picasso was appointed director by the government of the Second Republic, but he never took up his role. In the image, a visitor looks at the painting, 'The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist and Herod's Banquet', by Bartholomäus Strobel the Younger.