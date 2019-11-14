¿Qué? podcast, S03E8: Spain’s general election and the PSOE-Podemos deal

Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias Jesús Hellín Europa Press

This week we discuss the outcome of Sunday’s repeat Spanish election, as well as the surprise deal announced less than 48 hours after the poll that the PSOE and Unidas Podemos would be forming a coalition government.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

