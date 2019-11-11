November 10 General Election In photos: Election night in Spain 20 fotos The Socialist Party won Sunday’s vote but fell short of an absolute majority, while the far-right Vox became the third-largest force in Congress El País Twitter 11 NOV 2019 - 14:06 CET Read full story: Socialists win repeat Spanish election, Vox becomes third-biggest force in Congress 1Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sánchez, accompanied by his wife and other PSOE members, celebrates the electoral victory outside the party’s headquarters in Ferraz (Madrid). Uly Martín 2Popular Party (PP) leader, Pablo Casado (center), and Teodoro García, PP general secretary, greet their supporters outside the party’s headquarters in Génova street, Madrid. Samuel Sánchez 3Pedro Sánchez arrives at the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid. Luis Sevillano 4Caretaker prime minister and PSOE candidate, Pedro Sánchez, celebrates the election results. Luis Sevillano 5PSOE supporters hold up signs reading, “With Iglesias, yes!” to show support for a deal with Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias. Uly Martín 6The leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (second from the right), and Ciudadanos general secretary, José Manuel Villegas (right), on election night. Rivera resigned from his role on Monday morning, after his party lost more than 40 seats in Sunday’s repeat election. Jaime Villanueva 7The leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, celebrates the election results. Vox is now the third-largest force in Spain’s lower house, the Congress of Deputies. Álvaro García 8Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, greets supporters and the press from a window of the party’s headquarters in Madrid. Álvaro García 9Journalists work outside Vox’s headquarters in Madrid. The far-right party denied journalists from the PRISA group – of which EL PAÍS is a part of – access to the building, even though the National Electoral Commission (JEC) ruled last Friday that the party could not “discriminate” or stop EL PAÍS journalists from attending election events. David G. Folgueiras 10Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias appears before the press to discuss the results of the general election. Víctor Sainz 11Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias and deputy Irene Montero (left) arrive at the event space Espacio Harley in Madrid to follow the election results. Iglesias carries his little daughter in his arms. Víctor Sainz 12Más País candidate Íñigo Errejón (center) appears before the media to discuss the election results. Javier López Hernández EFE 13From left to right: Roger Torrent, speaker of the Catalan parliament; Marta Villalta, regional deputy for the Catalan Republican Left (ERC); Pere Aragonès, Catalan deputy premier; and Gabriel Rufián, ERC congressional spokesperson, after learning the election results in Barcelona. Albert Garcia 14Two ERC supporters wear stickers against the far-right party Vox in Barcelona. Albert Garcia 15The leader of the Basque nationalist party EH Bildu, Arnaldo Ortegi (center), celebrates with the candidate from Alava province, Iñaki Ruiz de Pinedo, and the candidate from Gipuzkoa, Mertxe Aizpurua, after the election results were announced. Javier Hernández 16Members of the Catalan branch of the Socialist Party (PSC) from left to right: Jaume Collboni, Meritxell Batet, Miquel Iceta, Manuel Cruz and Salvador Illa, at the party's headquarters on Sunday. Carles Ribas 17Together For Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya) member, Laura Borràs (center), celebrates with the premier of Catalonia, Quim Torra (left), and their colleagues in Barcelona. Juan Barbosa 18Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) deputy, Aitor Esteban (second from the left), party leader Andoni Ortuzar (right) and Basque premier Iñigo Urkullu (left), celebrate the election results at the PNV headquarters in Bilbao. Luis Tejido EFE 19Two new deputies of the pro-independence far-left party CUP, Mireia Vehí (centrr) and Albert Botrán (second from the left) at the party's headquarters in Barcelona. Consuelo Bautista 20Catalan premier Quim Torra (center) arrives at the Together for Catalonia headquarters in Barcelona. Juan Barbosa