Live election blog – PSOE loses three seats, PP and Vox make major gains, Podemos is left weakened and Ciudadanos sinks

10/11/2019 23:46
Simon Hunter
Here is our full story of today's general election in Spain.
Socialists win repeat Spanish election, Vox becomes third-biggest force in Congress
A poll that was meant to unblock the political situation in Spain has only served to complicate it, with losses for the left, a recovery for the PP and a huge boost for the far-right
http://cort.as/-UNSb
10/11/2019 23:45
Melissa Kitson
Popular Party leader Pablo Casado has appeared before the press to celebrate the election results.
“We have show that we are strong and that we will continue serving the Spanish people. [...] Sánchez has lost his referendum. [...] We are going to see what Pedro Sánchez puts forward, and then we will exercise our responsibility because the political blocade in Spain cannot continue any longer.
10/11/2019 23:36
Simon Hunter
Ciudadanos party chief Albert Rivera has appeared before supporters and the press to address the center-right party's disastrous result, having fallen from 57 seats to just 10.
“What we had today was an unmigated bad result, and with no excuses. Given these bad results I believe that as a political leader [...] it is my obligation to call an urgent extraordainary meeting of the party executive."
Rivera added that he would leave his future at the head of the party in the hands of its grassroots members.
10/11/2019 23:20
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Lucía Abellán: "The speech by a triumphant Santiago Abascal left behind a good sample of the mantras that from now on we will hear a lot more often in Congress. Homeland, nation, [...] and the alleged threat from migrants all form part of the daily discourse of Vox."
10/11/2019 23:11
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 23:04
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Carlos Cué: "The repeat election was called to unblock the political situation in Spain, but has only served to clog it up even more."
10/11/2019 22:59
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 22:50
Simon Hunter
"Let's go get 'em!" shout the crowds of Vox supporters as Santiago Abascal makes his speech outside the far-right party's HQ. Abascal is saying that they have performed so well because they speak about "prohibited topics."
10/11/2019 22:48
Simon Hunter
Vox leader Santiago Abascal is currently giving a triumphant speech to supporters of the far-right party, which has jumped from 24 seats in Congress to 52 at this general election.
10/11/2019 22:45
Simon Hunter
Ada Colau, the former activist who is currently the mayor of Barcelona: "The forces of the left need to analyze the results and there must be understanding."
10/11/2019 22:34
Simon Hunter
Crushing night for Ciudadanos (Citizens), which has fallen to 10 seats and is now the sixth-most-voted party, beaten by Vox, Podemos and the Catalan Republican Left. Half of its leadership will be left without a seat in Congress, reports Elsa García de Blas.
In the photo, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera casts his vote in Madrid. Photo: Uly Martín.
10/11/2019 22:29
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Anabel Díez. "Euphoria in Vox. And with good reason. They are set to win 53 seats compared to the 24 they picked up on their debut in Congress [in April]. That strength ties up the PP. Not just because of the influence that they will have on every measure that is proposed in Congress, but also because of the strict vigilance that they will submit the PP to."
10/11/2019 22:23
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 22:21
Simon Hunter
A tweet from the EL PAÍS gender correspondent, Pilar Álvarez:
"53 deputies [from Vox] to advocate that marriage is only for a man and a women, that homosexuals should not adopt, that gender violence doesn't exist, that media outlets can be vetoed, that abortion should not be free, and that everything is the fault of foreign minors..."
https://twitter.com/pilaralvarezm/status/1193638180047740928
10/11/2019 22:17
Simon Hunter
With 97.98% of the vote counted in the Basque Country, the Popular Party has been left without representation
10/11/2019 22:12
Simon Hunter
Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party in France, has sent out a tweet to congratulate leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. "The Vox movement has this afternoon managed a dazzling progression in the Spanish elections. Congratulations to its leader Santiago Abascal for his tremendous work in opposition, which is now bearing fruit after just a few years."
https://twitter.com/MLP_officiel/status/1193631153909043200
10/11/2019 22:11
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Lucía Abellán: "The improvement of the PP will allow the two-party system to regain strength compared to April. But nothing suggests that this will help with the formation of a government."
10/11/2019 22:05
Simon Hunter
Más País is a new party, created by Podemos co-founder Íñigo Errejón. It was hoping to secure enough seats to create its own group in Congress, but looks set to take just three.
In the photo: Íñigo Errejón casts his vote. Photo: Más País
10/11/2019 22:04
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Javier Casqueiro: “Pedro Sánchez was convinced that he should repeat the elections because he wanted, was calling for and was predicted to get a majority that was 'clearer, convincing and resounding' [...] With 74% of the vote counted, it hasn't happened. There will be internal discussions and the advice of experts questioned."
10/11/2019 21:57
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 21:55
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Lucía Abellán. “The Spanish exception is over. Spain’s Congress will look like its German counterpart in an element that would have been difficult to imagine just a few weeks ag: the far right will be the third-biggest force in both houses (Afd in Germany, Vox in Spain), if the result is confirmed. Until now Spain appeared to be removed from this phenomenon that has had a much greater effect in many other EU countries.”
10/11/2019 21:53
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 21:48
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 21:45
Simon Hunter
With 58.4% of the vote count in, Vox is set to beat the PP in Andalusia, and would become the second-most voted party in that region.
10/11/2019 21:41
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political correspondent Javier Casqueiro: “With 23% of the vote counted, it's notable the number of parties that are set to obtain representation in Congress, a total of 18 compared to the 13 that managed it at the April 28 elections, although those 13 later were concentrated in eight groups."
10/11/2019 21:25
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 21:22
Melissa Kitson
10/11/2019 21:15
Melissa Kitson
With 13.5% of the vote counted, the Socialist Party has won 122 seats, the Popular Party 80, Vox 46, Podemos 24 and Ciudadanos 10.
10/11/2019 21:08
Melissa Kitson
EL PAÍS political correspondent Javier Casqueiro: “The first messages from the Popular Party, after the results of the exit poll were announced, can be surmised in two parts: the Socialist have fallen so Pedro Sánchez should think about leaving. And the PP has strengthened itself as an alternative, meaning it will be unlikely – but not impossible – for the Popular Party to agree to abstain so that the Socialist can govern again with their current leader.”
10/11/2019 21:05
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 20:51
Simon Hunter
Popular Party politician Teodor García Egea speaking in the wake of the RTVE poll: "[Caretaker PM Pedro] Sánchez should start to think about going."
EL PAÍS reporter Lucía Abellán: "The PP is likely to keep repeating this message as the night progresses, should the polls be confirmed."
10/11/2019 20:49
Simon Hunter
Popular Party politician Teodor García Egea, speaking from PP headquarters in Madrid. “Taking into account that these are the fifth elections in four years, you have to value the efforts and patience of Spaniards.”
10/11/2019 20:43
Simon Hunter
Josep Catà reports: "Silence in the headquarters of Ciudadanos in Barcelona. They are not evaluating the poll, which predicts the collapse of the party in Catalonia, where it would pick up two seats. The leadership will not make an appearance until the count is underway."
https://twitter.com/jcatafiguls/status/1193611237453643776
10/11/2019 20:40
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political reporter Lucía Abellán: “One of the drivers of this repeat election was to try to avoid that the governability of the country depended in part on Catalan independence parties. That bloc has gone from 22 seats in April to 25 now in the best of cases, according to the TVE poll. The arrival of the [far-left anti-capitalist] CUP will increase the weight of the secessionist movement in Congress.”
10/11/2019 20:36
Simon Hunter
The leader of Ciudadanos (Citizens) in Andalusia says that the polls do not augur well for his party. “They are not good news, but the night is long and we hope that the results change,” said Juan Marín, the vice-premier of the Andalusian regional government and the party leader in the region.
10/11/2019 20:31
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS political reporter Anabel Díez: “It’s just a poll, but the question is, what are these elections for? Who stands to benefit? The [RTVE] survey predicts a major rise for the PP and Vox. The PP would not reach the 100 seats it was looking for, but its leader would recover some of the more than 50 seats he lost seven months ago. If the poll is correct, Vox would become the third-largest party with a huge ability to influence the PP. Ciudadanos will have a black night.”
10/11/2019 20:28
Simon Hunter
Jorge Buxadé of far-right Vox is speaking to reporters from the party’s Madrid HQ in the wake of the strong result predicted by the RTVE poll: “We can’t say more than the fact that we are convinced that the electoral process and the result of the elections will serve to consolidate this patriotic alternative for Spaniards.”
10/11/2019 20:25
Simon Hunter
More analysis by EL PAÍS political correspondent Javier Casqueiro of the Gad 3 poll for state broadcaster RTVE: "In the worst of scenarios, the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos would secure 157 seats [of 350] and in the best they would have 166, while the left, the PSOE, Podemos and Más País, would have in the worst case 147 seats and in the best 156. From there, speculation would begin of alliances with the Basque Nationalist Party, Canarian Coalition and the Catalan nationalists."
10/11/2019 20:19
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS reporter Lucía Abellán: “The extreme parties are growing. The vertiginous rise of Vox, if the forecasts come true, and the appearance of the [anti-capitalist, far-left] CUP for the first time [in the lower house] would augur a Congress with more extreme voices, albeit from different sides.”
10/11/2019 20:16
Simon Hunter
Here is a graph of the GAD3 poll for state broadcaster RTVE. The inner semicircle represents the results of the April 28 general election, and the outer shows the prediction for tonight's result
10/11/2019 20:10
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 20:05
Simon Hunter
Polling stations across Spain are now closed, with the exception of the Canary Islands, which will close an hour later. Spaniards have had 11 hours to cast their votes today.
10/11/2019 20:01
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 19:55
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 19:53
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 19:53
Simon Hunter
From EL PAÍS political reporter Javier Casqueiro. “Another thrilling night lies ahead with these elections. All of the surveys and polling we are receiving in the newsroom, minutes before the polls close, suggest falls in seats for nearly all parties apart from the PP and Vox, which could see rises – modest for the PP, and in the case of the far-right group, a significant improvement that could see it clearly in the third position in parliament. They are predictions for now, but nearly all of them coincide.”
10/11/2019 19:48
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 19:40
Simon Hunter
The town that voted in 32 seconds, a voting official dressed as a bear, and other anecdotes from Spain’s November 10 general election
http://cort.as/-UNNT
10/11/2019 19:35
Simon Hunter
Juan López de Uralde of left-wing Unidas Podemos encourages people to participate in the elections in this tweet. “Better to get out and vote in what you believe in, than to complain in a bar for the next four years if the result is not what you expected.”
https://twitter.com/juralde/status/1193576929414266883
10/11/2019 19:21
Simon Hunter
The 6pm voter turnout figure of 56.8% is, together with the same figure at the 2016 general election, the worst since the year 2000.
10/11/2019 19:19
Simon Hunter
Pascual Huguet casts his vote in the Sortidor civic center in Barcelona with a sign that says: "I’m gonna vote, don’t hit me." Huguet says his son was beaten up by police when he went to vote in the unauthorized referendum on Catalan independence on October 1, 2017.
10/11/2019 19:17
Simon Hunter
Two nuns vote at a polling station in Madrid. Photo: SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ
10/11/2019 19:17
Simon Hunter
One of the editors of EL PAÍS' Spain section, Claudi Pérez, writes in this tweet:
"This century, voter turnout that is below 70% has led to the victory of the right. That is the borderline. With the turnout data from 6pm, I think we are going to be just above 70%."
https://twitter.com/claudiperez/status/1193590328164585478
10/11/2019 19:12
Simon Hunter
Election day is going smoothly in Catalonia, reports José Juan Morales. In this tweet he adds that there are still youngsters camped out in the Universidad de Barcelona square, in protest at the recent Supreme Court ruling that jailed nine pro-independence leaders.
https://twitter.com/josejronda/status/1193589149363843079
That judgement sparked more than a week of sometimes violent protests, and there have been fears among the Spanish authorities that there could be disruption surrounding the general election.
10/11/2019 19:10
Simon Hunter
Earlier this week, the far-right Vox party banned journalists from the PRISA Group – of which EL PAÍS is a part – from covering their electoral campaign events, in reaction to this editorial:
http://cort.as/-UNMw
Spain’s Central Electoral Board, however, ruled that the party “could not discriminate” or veto access to such events by journalists from EL PAÍS and the Cadena SER radio network.
Despite this, the party led by Santiago Abascal is not allowing PRISA journalists to enter its headquarters, given that, it argues, today is not “an event of an electoral nature.” Reporting by Virginia Martínez.
https://twitter.com/virmarcres/status/1193588038942760962
10/11/2019 19:06
Simon Hunter
Data as at 6pm show that voter turnout is down nearly four points compared to the same time at the April 28 general election: 56.8% compared to 60.7%.
But an even bigger fall is evident in the number of postal votes, which are down around 30% compared to the April polls.
10/11/2019 19:01
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 18:58
Alicia Kember
According to the latest data, voter turnout at 6pm has fallen the most in the Balearic Islands where it is at 47.4%, seven points down compared to the same figure at the general election in April (54.4%).
10/11/2019 18:32
Simon Hunter
BREAKING NEWS | Voter turnout at 6pm at the Spanish general election today is at 56.8%, which is four points down on the same figure at the April 28 polls (60.74%). The participation figure is from 94.9% of voting stations, which account for 95.2% of the electorate.
10/11/2019 18:16
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 18:14
Simon Hunter
Pablo Echenique, a Congressional candidate for Unidas Podemos, writes today: “Until 8pm your vote is worth the same as that of Ana Patricia Botín, Florentino Pérez or the president of the CEOE,” in reference to the chairman of Spanish lender Santander, the president of Real Madrid soccer club and the head of Spain’s biggest business association.
https://twitter.com/pnique/status/1193564779828432896
10/11/2019 17:40
Simon Hunter
The leader of far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, tweets: “Today I have been able to exercise the right to vote amid the affection of the people and with the hope that Spaniards choose the paths of unity, freedom and harmony #SpainForever”
https://twitter.com/Santi_ABASCAL/status/1193565070602715141
10/11/2019 17:36
Simon Hunter
A man has been arrested at a voting station in Tarragona in possession of a pistol and a knife. The local police in Amposta detained the 70-year-old, who reportedly does not have a criminal record and did not engage in any violent behavior. “He is currently under arrest and now we will have to find out where he got the firearm from and what he was planning to do,” the mayor of Amposta, Adam Tomas, told EL PAÍS. Reporting by Alfonso L. Congostrina.
10/11/2019 17:28
Simon Hunter
The president of a voting station in Ourense turned up late for his duties today – because his dog had apparently eaten his national identity card (DNI). In the end, the polling booth he was supposed to be manning was taken over by a stand-in. (EFE)
10/11/2019 17:19
Simon Hunter
EL PAÍS data expert Kiko Llaneras has analyzed a wealth of information, including the results of 27 elections in Spain, and has come up with six possible surprises that we could see in today’s Spanish elections:
1. Far-right party Vox could improve considerably on the result it managed at the April poll.
2. Right wing parties in general - PP, Ciudadanos, Vox, Navarra Suma – could end up with more seats than the leftist parties (Socialists, Unidas Podemos, Más País).
3. Vox loses support, but Ciudadanos – widely expected to tank today – holds on.
4. The left does much better than expected, with the PSOE taking 29%, Unidas Podemos 13.3% and Más País 3.8%.
5. The PP ends up with a strong recovery, after having seen its worst result ever in April after shifting to the right.
6. There are no surprises: the polls are right, and the status quo from the April vote remains, with – so far elusive – deals needing to be done.
10/11/2019 17:16
Simon Hunter
10/11/2019 17:06
Simon Hunter
Gabriel Rufián, the spokesperson for the Catalan Republican Left in Congress, has apologized on Twitter to anyone who may have been offended by the photos in this tweet. In the images, Rufián – whose party is in favor of Catalan independence – posed with an election official for far-right party Vox, which wants to outlaw parties such as Rufián’s. “I have never said no to a photo with anyone, but I understand that these [pictures] could bother people,” he wrote.
https://twitter.com/gabrielrufian/status/1193551336966688768
10/11/2019 16:50
Susana Urra
The results of the vote will be known at around 10.30pm, when the acting government spokeswoman, Isabel Celaá, and the acting interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are scheduled to give a news conference at the data control center in Madrid. The vote count will begin at 8pm, and exit polls will be released around that time as well.
10/11/2019 16:21
Susana Urra
Voters from the working-class neighborhood of Simancas in Madrid say that the mood today is different from April 28, when Spain held another general election. Back then, there were many more people at the Carmen Cabezuelo polling station, recalls Tomás Fernández, a retired worker who voted for the Socialist Party (PSOE). “Many people have taken this vote as a joke, because they feel that nothing’s going to change.” Reporting by Fernando Peinado.
https://twitter.com/FernandoPeinado/status/1193537341702516741
10/11/2019 16:06
Susana Urra
“Today is a very important day for Spanish democracy: the spotlight is on the citizens, who have to go vote today. We need: for the center ground to get broader so the extremes will NOT win; to unite Spaniards; to get #EspañaEnMarcha (Spain On The Move),” said Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera, whose party stands to be the big loser of the repeat election: surveys show that it could slip from third to fifth place and retain no more than 14 seats in Congress (it currently has 57).
https://twitter.com/CiudadanosCs/status/1193466687695261697
10/11/2019 16:01
Susana Urra
How will the weather influence turnout today? This Sunday is proving to be the coldest day so far since autumn officially began. There are alerts for adverse weather conditions in 33 provinces, and readings on thermometers show up to 10ºC below normal for this time of the year in some places.
10/11/2019 15:36
Susana Urra
Tents and signs are still up near the historical building of Barcelona University, a reminder of the street protests that began after the Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to prison over the 2017 breakaway attempt. The ensuing week of violence led authorities to send thousands of police reinforcements to the region to prevent any unrest on election day.
10/11/2019 15:30
Susana Urra
https://twitter.com/Pablo_Iglesias_/status/1193531505248595968
Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias has thanked all the citizens who were called upon to act as voting officials at polling stations today, as well as the government workers and party representatives who are contributing to the logistics of the vote.
10/11/2019 15:19
Susana Urra
Victoria Rossell, a candidate from Las Palmas (Canary Islands) who is running for Congress with Unidas Podemos, said she is certain that progressive forces will manage an agreement after today’s election. “There are those with an interest in saying we are incapable of sitting down to make deals; this encourages abstention, which in turn favors the far right,” she said. Reporting and photo by Macame Mesa.
10/11/2019 15:05
Susana Urra
At this polling station in Valencia’s Salesians school, Jacqueline is acting as a voting official for the fourth time in her life. “Earlier, in the 1980s, people used to seem happier at elections, both the voters and the party representatives at the polling stations,” she recalls. Reporting and photo by Ferran Bono.
10/11/2019 14:56
Susana Urra
LATEST FIGURES Turnout at 2pm was 37.93%, a 3.56-point drop from the general election of April 28 (41.49%). Policitians have been fearing a lower turnout as a result of voter exhaustion. Surveys show that over 50% of Spaniards believe today’s vote will yield a weak government and could lead to yet another early election.
10/11/2019 14:40
Susana Urra
Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the acting interior minister in Spain’s caretaker government, voted in Madrid “with the same enthusiasm, pride and joy as in other electoral processes.” Voter apathy is a concern in a country where citizens have been through a marathon of national, regional, municipal and European elections this year alone. Photo credit: EFE
10/11/2019 14:28
Susana Urra
Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's far-right party Vox, casts his ballot. Following an editorial published by this newspaper about Vox, the party has announced a ban at party rallies on all journalists working for PRISA Group news outlets, including EL PAÍS.
10/11/2019 14:00
Susana Urra
Teresa Rodríguez, the coordinator general in Andalusia of the anti-austerity party Podemos, said she trusts that “common sense will prevail.” After casting her ballot in the city of Cádiz, Rodriguez confessed that she is both worried and hopeful about the outcome of today’s repeat election. Reporting and photo by Europa Press.
10/11/2019 13:49
Susana Urra
An elderly woman has died after fainting and falling inside a polling station in Vélez de Benaudalla, in the Andalusian province of Granada. Sources at the government delegate’s office in Andalusia reported that the incident took place at 10.30am.
10/11/2019 13:42
Susana Urra
In Terrassa, in Catalonia, there are lines of people waiting to vote at this polling station. The issue of Catalonia has dominated the campaign, and several candidates have visibly adopted a tougher tone on Catalan independence in a bid to win back voters who seem seduced by Vox's hardline message. Photo credit: Cristóbal Castro
10/11/2019 13:33
Susana Urra
https://twitter.com/ernestmaragall/status/1193490205036158976
“A day for hope. A day for freedom. A day for justice. A day for democracy. A day so that not a single vote will remain silent. A day for everyone to vote, vote and vote...” tweeted Ernest Maragall, a veteran politician with the separatist Catalan Republican Left (ERC) who sits in the regional parliament and presides the ERC group in Barcelona City Council.
10/11/2019 13:23
Susana Urra
“Today is the second round of [the previous general election of] April 28 to unblock a stalemate that is already affecting the economic, social and territorial situation. That is why it is essential for Spaniards to come together at the ballox boxes to choose between continuity and change, and to create a clear mandate for stability and a future for Spain,” said Pablo Casado, the candidate for the conservative Popular Party (PP), in a message on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/pablocasado_/status/1193487984798113792
10/11/2019 13:14
Susana Urra
“The essential thing is for each person to cast his or her vote thinking about what kind of future they want for the country,” said María Jesús Montero, the finance minister in the caretaker government, after voting in Seville. Montero rejected the notion that this repeat election is providing the far right with a new opportunity to increase its presence in parliament. “During the campaign we presented the alternative to overcome the stalemate imposed by other parties,” she added. With reporting by Eva Sáiz. Photo credit: Alejandro Ruesga
10/11/2019 13:02
Susana Urra
The acting public works minister and organization secretary for the Socialist Party (PSOE), José Luis Ábalos, voted in Valencia with “the same excitement as though I were 30 or 35 years younger,” he said. Speaking in the company of his wife Carolina Perles and their six-year-old son Pablo, Ábalos said it was important to vote “for stability,” Ferran Bono reports. In an interview with EL PAÍS earlier this week, the caretaker PM Pedro Sánchez said that the only way to ensure that Spain gets a government is to vote for the PSOE. Photo credit: Mónica Torres.
10/11/2019 12:51
Susana Urra
Rocío Monasterio, head of the Madrid branch of the far-right party Vox, said she is “very excited” about this election and that she trusts Spaniards will “have the drive to go out and vote to make change happen,” Europa Press reported. Surveys suggest that Vox could nearly double its presence in the lower house, and earn up to 46 seats from the 24 it secured on April 28.
10/11/2019 12:38
Susana Urra
The Basque premier, Iñigo Urkullu, cast his vote this morning in the city of Durango and said he hopes that the election “will end four years of uncertainty” and usher in “a new cycle” that will be “beneficial to Euskadi [the Basque Country].”
10/11/2019 12:31
Susana Urra
Police officers are guarding the National Police headquarters on Via Laietana in Barcelona. There is mobile security fencing and the nearby streets have been blocked off, Laura Cercós reports. Thousands of officers have been deployed in Catalonia this weekend to ensure there is no street violence in the wake of last month’s weeklong rioting.
10/11/2019 12:26
Susana Urra
Voting has been taking place “with just a few absolutely minor incidents to report, which are normal in these kinds of processes,” said Interior Minister deputy secretary Isabel Goicoechea and the secretary of state for communications, Miguel Ángel Oliver, at a news conference at the National Data Center in Madrid. These incidents mostly involve delays opening some polling stations, and a temporary power cut at a polling station in Asturias, the news agency EFE reported.
10/11/2019 12:20
Simon Hunter
Good morning. Welcome to our live blog of the November 10, 2019 general election in Spain. We will be posting updates throughout the day, until the results are in later on tonight. You can also follow our posts on the @elpaisinenglish account on Twitter.
10/11/2019 10:09