Polling station in Barcelona. Joan Sánchez November 10 General Election In photos: Spanish general election 19 fotos Spaniards have gone to the polls for the fourth time in as many years to elect 350 deputies and 208 senators El País Twitter 10 NOV 2019 - 19:18 CET Full story Spain holds its fourth general election in four years 1Pedro Sánchez, the leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE), casts his vote in a cultural center in Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid. Uly Martín 2Pablo Casado, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), casts his vote in a polling station in Madrid. Samuel Sánchez 3Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos party, casts his vote in the Galapagar municipality in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva 4Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right party Vox, casts his vote in a polling station in the center of Madrid. Recent polls show that Vox could become the third largest force in Congress. Luis Sevillano 5Íñigo Errejón, the candidate for Más País, votes at a school in Madrid. Álvaro García 6Albert Rivera, the leader of the center-right Ciudadanos (Citizens), casts his vote in a cultural center in Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid. Uly Martín 7Polling station in Vaixell Burriac de Vilassar de Mar college (Barcelona). In this image, Quim Ferrer, from the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT) and ex-mayor of the town, casts his vote. Joan Sánchez 8Voters line up at midday to cast their vote at the Terrassa Municipal Music School in Barcelona province. Cristóbal Castro 9Most of the polling stations opened their doors at 9am. Around 37 million Spaniards have the right to vote in this election. In this image, a citizen casts his ballot at a polling station in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). FERNANDO VILLAR EFE 10Near the polling station in the University of Barcelona, a sign in Catalan reads: “Free them all,” in reference to the Catalan leaders sentenced by the Spanish Supreme Court to prison for their involvement in the 2017 breakaway bid. The Supreme Court sentence, which was announced in October, led to week-long violent street protests in Barcelona. ALBERT GARCIA 11Polling station in Pinar del Rey in Madrid. LUIS SEVILLANO 12Polling station in the University of Barcelona on Sunday. Albert Garcia 13Citizens vote at the Sortidor civic center in Barcelona’s Poble Sec neighborhood. Gianluca Battista 14Two nuns vote at a polling station in Madrid. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ 15Polling station in Montecarmelo, Madrid. KIKE PARA 16Pascual Huguet casts his vote in the Sortidor civic center in Barcelona with a sign that says: "I’m gonna vote, don’t hit me." Huguet says his son was beaten up by police when he went to vote in the unauthorized referendum on Catalan independence on October 1, 2017. Gianluca Battista 17Polling station in Pavelló de Palau in Girona. Agusti Ensesa 18A police officer from the Catalan regional police force, the Mossos D'Esquadra, patrols the entrance of the polling station at the University of Barcelona. ALBERT GARCIA 19Election officials are paid for their work at a polling station in a school in the San Agustín neighborhood in Madrid. VÍCTOR SAINZ