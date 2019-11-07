¿Qué? podcast, S03E7: Pre-election debate and the #MeToo movement in Spain

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast, we discuss the election debate between the five candidates to become Spain’s next prime minister, and look at how the global #MeToo movement has impacted Spain.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.