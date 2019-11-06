Scottish stand-up star Daniel Sloss to play Madrid gig

Award-winning Scottish comedy star Daniel Sloss will be playing a stand-up gig in Madrid this Friday, as part of his smash-hit tour ‘X.’

Sloss, who will be featuring in two upcoming solo specials for streaming giant Netflix, already has more than 150 shows throughout 28 countries under his belt, and has appeared on TV shows such as ‘Conan,’ Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Battles’ and ‘Drunk History.’

His online stand-up clips have millions of views and he recorded two full-length comedy specials – ‘DARK’ and Jigsaw’ – for Netflix in 2018.

Still just 27, Sloss is currently touring with this, his 10th solo show.

He will be supported at the Friday gig by Kai Humphries, and the show is produced by the Giggling Guiri, a comedy club that has been bringing superstars of comedy – including Michael McIntyre and Eddie Izzard – to Spain for the past 14 years.

Daniel Sloss + Kai Humphries. Friday November 8, 9pm. At Galileo Galilee, C/Galileo 100. Metro: Islas Filipinas or Canal. More information www.barcelonacomedyfestival.com