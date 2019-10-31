¿Qué? podcast, S03E6: Spain’s ‘stolen babies’ network and R&D challenges

Doctor Vela during his trial for a stolen baby case dating back to 1969. EFE

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast we look at Spain’s Franco-era “stolen babies” scandal, relating to a network of nuns and doctors who took newborns from poor families or single mothers and gave them to wealthy parents who were unable to conceive.

We also consider the state of research and innovation in Spain, a conversation that takes in the state of academia and the modernity of the country in general.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

