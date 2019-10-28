Catalonia independence In pictures: The march calling for unity in Catalonia 10 fotos The demonstration, organized by a civic society called Societat Civil Catalana, brought together thousands of people under the slogan: “For understanding, for Catalonia: Enough!” Massmiliano Minocri 28 OCT 2019 - 12:41 CET Full story Tens of thousands attend march against Catalan independence 1The march on Sunday, organized by Societat Civil Catalana, saw around 80,000 people protesting against the Catalan separatist movement, and the disturbances caused by pro-independence protesters. This came a day after hundreds of thousands of pro-independence supporters held a largely peaceful demonstration in Barcelona. In the image, a view of Sunday's demonstration in Passeig de Gràcia. Emilio Morenatti AP 2Representatives from some of Spain’s political parties have thanked the police in recent days and have called for unity in the face of independence. Massimiliano Minocri 3A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Torra, call me,” referring to Catalan regional premier Quim Torra and the fact that caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been unwilling to take his call. Massimiliano Minocri 4From left to right: Josep Borrell, Spain’s caretaker foreign affairs minister; Miquel Iceta, the general secretary of the Catalan Socialist Party, and José Luis Ábalos, caretaker development minister, before the march in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri 5A protestor holds a banner reading: “I am Catalan! I am Spanish! I am European! I am a citizen of the world! I am not a fascist!!" Massimiliano Minocri 6According to the municipal police force, around 80,000 people took part in the march, but organizers put the figure as high as 400,000. Jesús Diges EFE 7The leaders of the conservative Popular Party and center-right group Ciudadanos also called for unity, but were critical of how Pedro Sánchez’s government has handled the situation. In the picture, the leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (c), greets those attending the march along with party colleague Inés Arrimadas (right). Massimiliano Minocri 8Demonstrators shouted slogans including: “Puigdemont to prison,” and “Torra to the dungeon,” in reference to the current regional premier, Quim Torra, and his predecessor, Carles Puigdemont. 9The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado (c) said at the march: “It’s very special for me to be back on the streets of Barcelona. You have to tell the Catalans that they are not alone. Catalonia has enjoyed magnificent self-government. Their coexistence must be guaranteed. We have to recover common sense, something that has broken down in Catalan society.” In the image, Casado greets protesters. Massimiliano Minocri 10“Long live the king,” as seen on the flag above, was one of the slogans seen at Sunday’s march. Emilio Morenatti AP