In pictures: The march calling for unity in Catalonia
Catalonia independence

In pictures: The march calling for unity in Catalonia

10 fotos

The demonstration, organized by a civic society called Societat Civil Catalana, brought together thousands of people under the slogan: “For understanding, for Catalonia: Enough!”

  • The march on Sunday, organized by Societat Civil Catalana, saw around 80,000 people protesting against the Catalan separatist movement, and the disturbances caused by pro-independence protesters. This came a day after hundreds of thousands of pro-independence supporters held a largely peaceful demonstration in Barcelona. In the image, a view of Sunday's demonstration in Passeig de Gràcia.
    1The march on Sunday, organized by Societat Civil Catalana, saw around 80,000 people protesting against the Catalan separatist movement, and the disturbances caused by pro-independence protesters. This came a day after hundreds of thousands of pro-independence supporters held a largely peaceful demonstration in Barcelona. In the image, a view of Sunday's demonstration in Passeig de Gràcia. AP
  • Representatives from some of Spain’s political parties have thanked the police in recent days and have called for unity in the face of independence.
    2Representatives from some of Spain’s political parties have thanked the police in recent days and have called for unity in the face of independence.
  • A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Torra, call me,” referring to Catalan regional premier Quim Torra and the fact that caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been unwilling to take his call.
    3A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Torra, call me,” referring to Catalan regional premier Quim Torra and the fact that caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been unwilling to take his call.
  • From left to right: Josep Borrell, Spain’s caretaker foreign affairs minister; Miquel Iceta, the general secretary of the Catalan Socialist Party, and José Luis Ábalos, caretaker development minister, before the march in Barcelona.
    4From left to right: Josep Borrell, Spain’s caretaker foreign affairs minister; Miquel Iceta, the general secretary of the Catalan Socialist Party, and José Luis Ábalos, caretaker development minister, before the march in Barcelona.
  • A protestor holds a banner reading: “I am Catalan! I am Spanish! I am European! I am a citizen of the world! I am not a fascist!!"
    5A protestor holds a banner reading: “I am Catalan! I am Spanish! I am European! I am a citizen of the world! I am not a fascist!!"
  • According to the municipal police force, around 80,000 people took part in the march, but organizers put the figure as high as 400,000.
    6According to the municipal police force, around 80,000 people took part in the march, but organizers put the figure as high as 400,000. EFE
  • The leaders of the conservative Popular Party and center-right group Ciudadanos also called for unity, but were critical of how Pedro Sánchez’s government has handled the situation. In the picture, the leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (c), greets those attending the march along with party colleague Inés Arrimadas (right).
    7The leaders of the conservative Popular Party and center-right group Ciudadanos also called for unity, but were critical of how Pedro Sánchez’s government has handled the situation. In the picture, the leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (c), greets those attending the march along with party colleague Inés Arrimadas (right).
  • Demonstrators shouted slogans including: “Puigdemont to prison,” and “Torra to the dungeon,” in reference to the current regional premier, Quim Torra, and his predecessor, Carles Puigdemont.
    8Demonstrators shouted slogans including: “Puigdemont to prison,” and “Torra to the dungeon,” in reference to the current regional premier, Quim Torra, and his predecessor, Carles Puigdemont.
  • The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado (c) said at the march: “It’s very special for me to be back on the streets of Barcelona. You have to tell the Catalans that they are not alone. Catalonia has enjoyed magnificent self-government. Their coexistence must be guaranteed. We have to recover common sense, something that has broken down in Catalan society.” In the image, Casado greets protesters.
    9The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado (c) said at the march: “It’s very special for me to be back on the streets of Barcelona. You have to tell the Catalans that they are not alone. Catalonia has enjoyed magnificent self-government. Their coexistence must be guaranteed. We have to recover common sense, something that has broken down in Catalan society.” In the image, Casado greets protesters.
  • “Long live the king,” as seen on the flag above, was one of the slogans seen at Sunday’s march.
    10“Long live the king,” as seen on the flag above, was one of the slogans seen at Sunday’s march. AP