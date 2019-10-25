¿Qué? podcast, S03E5: Catalan street protests and the exhumation of Franco

Disturbances last week in Catalonia.

This week on our ¿Qué? podcast we look at how peaceful protests descended into violent clashes in Catalonia in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling jailing pro-independence readers, and we also discuss the exhumation of Franco – albeit the day before it actually happened!

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain.

