18

The exact number of prisoners who built the Valley of the Fallen is still unknown. According to different sources, the number could be between 800 and 20,000. It was good business for the developers, as workers were paid very little and the prisoners were conditioned to follow instructions, no matter how dangerous or difficult they were to carry out. This image is a from the book ‘Víctimas de la victoria,’ (Victims of the Victory) by Rafael Torres.