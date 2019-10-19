Un policía camina por via Laietana entre barricadas ardiendo. Óscar Corral CATALAN INDEPENDENCE DRIVE Fifth day of protests in Catalonia, in pictures 18 fotos After a general strike and a peaceful march in Barcelona on Friday, violence returned to the streets once more as demonstrators targeted police El País Twitter 19 OCT 2019 - 10:10 CEST Full story Protestors target police in a fifth night of violence and chaos in Barcelona 1Demonstrators during the incidents in Barcelona on Friday. Massimiliano Minocri 2Demonstrators in Barcelona on Friday night. Massimiliano Minocri 3Protestors in Barcelona on Friday night. ALBERT GARCIA 4Riot police in Barcelona on Friday night. ÓSCAR CORRAL 5A protestor throws an object at police in Barcelona on Friday night. ÓSCAR CORRAL 6Two men play chess in the midst of the disturbances in Barcelona on Friday night. Quique García EFE 7Protestors during the disturbances in Barcelona on Friday night. ÓSCAR CORRAL 8Rubble thrown by protestors surrounds riot police in Barcelona on Friday night. JESÚS DIGES EFE 9A water cannon is used by the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, against the protestors in Barcelona on Friday night. JESÚS DIGES EFE 10EL PAÍS photographer Albert Garcia is arrested by police during Friday night’s disturbances. He was released in the early hours of Saturday morning. 11Masked protestors hurl objects at police in Via Laietana, Barcelona on Friday afternoon. Massimiliano Minocri 12Protestors fill cans with earth ready to throw at police. PAU BARRENA AFP 13Riot police protecting the National Police headquarters on Via Laietana in Barcelona. PAU BARRENA AFP 14Demonstrators at the peaceful protest in Barcelona on Friday, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that jailed nine pro-independence leaders for their role in the 2017 secessionist drive. Albert Garcia 15A demonstrator holds up a sign calling for “amnesty” for the jailed independence leaders during Friday’s peaceful protest in Barcelona. Albert Garcia 16The authorities arrested four minors during the disturbances outside the National Police headquarters in Barcelona, according to a spokesperson for the force. In the photo, incidents on Friday evening in Via Laietana. Albert Garcia 17At least 26 people were injured on Friday night during the protests in Barcelona. In the photo, demonstrators by a barricade in Via Laietana. Pau BArrena AFP 18A riot police officer on Friday night in Via Laietana, Barcelona, one of the main points of conflict on Friday evening. Óscar Corral