CATALAN INDEPENDENCE DRIVE

Fifth day of protests in Catalonia, in pictures

After a general strike and a peaceful march in Barcelona on Friday, violence returned to the streets once more as demonstrators targeted police

Full story Protestors target police in a fifth night of violence and chaos in Barcelona
    1Demonstrators during the incidents in Barcelona on Friday.
    2Demonstrators in Barcelona on Friday night.
    3Protestors in Barcelona on Friday night.
    4Riot police in Barcelona on Friday night.
    5A protestor throws an object at police in Barcelona on Friday night.
    6Two men play chess in the midst of the disturbances in Barcelona on Friday night. EFE
    7Protestors during the disturbances in Barcelona on Friday night.
    8Rubble thrown by protestors surrounds riot police in Barcelona on Friday night. EFE
    9A water cannon is used by the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, against the protestors in Barcelona on Friday night. EFE
    10EL PAÍS photographer Albert Garcia is arrested by police during Friday night’s disturbances. He was released in the early hours of Saturday morning.
    11Masked protestors hurl objects at police in Via Laietana, Barcelona on Friday afternoon.
    12Protestors fill cans with earth ready to throw at police. AFP
    13Riot police protecting the National Police headquarters on Via Laietana in Barcelona. AFP
    14Demonstrators at the peaceful protest in Barcelona on Friday, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that jailed nine pro-independence leaders for their role in the 2017 secessionist drive.
    15A demonstrator holds up a sign calling for “amnesty” for the jailed independence leaders during Friday’s peaceful protest in Barcelona.
    16The authorities arrested four minors during the disturbances outside the National Police headquarters in Barcelona, according to a spokesperson for the force. In the photo, incidents on Friday evening in Via Laietana.
    17At least 26 people were injured on Friday night during the protests in Barcelona. In the photo, demonstrators by a barricade in Via Laietana. AFP
    18A riot police officer on Friday night in Via Laietana, Barcelona, one of the main points of conflict on Friday evening.